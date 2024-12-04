A 25-year-old firefighter from Lancashire now makes an extra six figures on the side thanks to football freestyler and property developer Liv Cooke.

By day, Ellie Ditchfield from Chorley is a dedicated firefighter but by night, she is managing over seven figures’ worth of property developments, including three high-value flips and six major conversions.

While maintaining her full-time career, the former Walton-le-Dale Primary School and St Michael's Church of England High School pupil began hitting six figures in property income within months of turning towards her new venture.

25-year-old Ellie Ditchfield, a firefighter from Chorley, is now a successful property developer after being mentored by Liv Cooke. | submit

How has Ellie done it?

With rising living costs and economic uncertainty dominating headlines, Ellie says she decided to take matters into her own hands, by balancing her full-time commitment in the services, with building a property portfolio to secure her financial future.

Ellie, like many others, once believed that property investing required significant upfront capital and industry expertise so she joined the Liv Cooke Sourced programme, which teaches people how to start in property with minimal funds.

Under the mentorship of Leyland-born, millionaire property entrepreneur, Liv Cooke, Ellie quickly learned the skills to find, package, and sell property deals.

She says these extra earnings have made life significantly more comfortable for her and her fiancé, helping them navigate the cost-of-living crisis while still supporting the community in her role as a firefighter.

Ellie's property portfolio is currently worth seven figures | submit

What has Ellie said about her success so far?

Ellie said: "I signed up as I have always been interested in property but I didn’t think it was possible with so little experience and money.

“Liv’s course gave me the tools and confidence to create an extra income stream, which is invaluable in today’s economy.

“Now I have done it and I have the correct funds, my priority is building a more comfortable life with my partner for our future family. While I could afford to have nicer cars and holidays now, my focus is on saving for another property.

“If I can do this while working full-time in such a high-pressure role, anyone can. The current financial situation isn’t easy, but taking control of your future is possible.”

What has Liv said about Ellie’s story?

Liv said: “Ellie’s story is exactly why I do what I do. She’s taken the tools and knowledge from my training programme and transformed her life while still dedicating herself to firefighting.

“It’s incredible to see her balance such a demanding career with building her property portfolio, proving that anyone can create financial freedom with the right mindset and guidance. I couldn’t be prouder of her journey so far and I know there’s so much more to come.”