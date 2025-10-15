An iconic all-male company will dance into Blackpool Grand Theatre for the very first time next year to bring their hilarious homage to classical ballet...

Blackpool Grand Theatre is raising the barre for unmissable entertainment as the world’s first and foremost gender-skewering ballet company Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo is announced for Friday, June 12 2026.

Who are Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo?

For 50 years, the all-male comedy ballet company Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (affectionately known as ‘The Trocks’) has been delighting audiences of all ages at sell-out performances featuring their fabulous sense of fun and their flawless dancing.

The Trocks are worshipped world-wide for their sassy spoofs and hilarious homages to classical ballet, with every performance frothing with tutus and testosterone, blush-pink ballet pumps, fierce false eyelashes and prima ballerina attitude.

However, what makes this company extraordinarily special is their immaculate technique and daring physicality, surpassed only by their impeccable comic timing.

The Trocks’ enduring love of classical and romantic ballet has always been at the heart of what they do, and their parodies of its conventions come from a place of deep knowledge and respect.

For every show, its elite dancers transform into two personas - ballerina and danseur, to perform some of the most iconic and challenging roles from the classical ballet canon.

Founded in 1974 in the wake of the Stonewall Riots, The Trocks started life as a late-night act on the makeshift New York stage of an early LGBTQ+ organisation.

They have always been trailblazers and what was once subversive - inclusivity, gender fluidity and body positivity - are a given for them.

The repertoire and cast will be announced early in the New Year, but the company’s seminal The Dying Swan is guaranteed…

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets can be bought online here or by calling the Box Office on 01253 290190.

You can also visit the Box Office on Church Street.

Tickets start from £15.

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo presented by Dance Consortium is at Blackpool Grand Theatre on Friday 12 June 2026 at 7.30pm.

