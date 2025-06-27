The incredible illusionist Derren Brown has announced a new show in Lancashire next year and below is all you need to know.

Derren Brown comes to Lancashire in 2026. Pictured is a previous show. | Pamela Raith

The multi award-winning master of mind control and psychological illusion Derren Brown will storm back into Blackpool Grand Theatre with his brand new live show ONLY HUMAN fromTuesday, February 24 to Saturday, February 28 2026.

These highly anticipated Blackpool performances promise to be yet another mind-blowing experience from the two-time Olivier Award winner and will follow a string of sold-out shows throughout 2025 for Derren’s critically acclaimed eleventh live production.

What can we expect from ONLY HUMAN?

As always, the content of Derren’s new show remains a closely guarded secret – allowing each audience member the chance to experience the surprises, twists and reveals firsthand.

But as with all the magical maestro’s previous productions, ONLY HUMAN will explore the dramatic depths of shared human experience while offering a night of jaw-dropping psychological illusions, unexpected twists and deeply personal storytelling.

What has Derren said about the show?

Derren said: “I’ve toured with different shows for 20 years and it’s such a joy. ONLY HUMAN seems to be going down very well, and people are keeping the show secret for which I’m very grateful. I’m delighted the show is continuing into 2026 and it’s going to be a joy to take it to places we couldn't get to this year. Try and come without knowing anything about it.”

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets are now available on the Grand Theatre website here.

Tickets start from £20 and the show is ecommended for ages 12+.

You can also call the Grand Theatre Box Office on 01253 290190 or visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk for full listings, bookings and further information.

Derren Brown working his 'magic' on anaudience member. | Pamela Raith Photography

Who is Derren Brown?

Derren Brown has long been hailed as one of the most innovative and thought-provoking performers in the world.

He began his illustrious television career in December 2000 with a series of specialsn entitled Mind Control that became instant ‘water cooler TV moments’ and ever since his name hasbeen synonymous with the art of psychological manipulation.

Derren has played Russian Roulette live, convinced middle-managers to commit armed robbery, led the nation in a séance, stuck viewers at home to their sofas, successfully predicted the National Lottery, motivated a shy man to land a packed passenger plane at 30,000 feet, hypnotised a man to assassinate Stephen Fry and created a zombie apocalypse for an unsuspecting participant after seemingly ending the world.

He claims hedoes not have magical powers or psychic ability, and neither does he ever use stooges or plants toachieve his work. The unwitting participants on his high profile projects are entirely genuine (and entirely unwitting).

His many previous productions include Derren Brown Showman, Something Wicked This Way Comes, Enigma, Derren Brown Svengali and Derren Brown Miracle and have garnered him a record- breaking five Olivier Award nominations for Best Entertainment, winning twice – the largest number of nominations and wins for one-person shows in the history of the Awards. His 2017 show Secret won the New York Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience and returned for a sell-out run onBroadway in 2019.

He has also written several best-selling books. At home, Derren is a quiet 54-year old who paints, collects taxidermy, and keeps two (real) dogs and a parrot. He dislikes mushrooms and blue cheese, can’t drive and wishes he could play the piano.

Come and see the mind control master for yourself if you dare…