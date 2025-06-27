Full cast for Midsomer Murders play coming to Blackpool revealed

Blackpool Grand Theatre celebrated this year’s Midsummer’s Day in thrilling style with the announcement of the full ensemble cast for the eagerly awaited stage adaptation of Midsomer Murders.

Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift arrives in Blackpool between Tuesday, February 10 to Saturday, February 14 2026.

The mysterious Midsomer residents will be brought to life on stage for the very first time by a truly talented ensemble cast.

Back in May it was announced the as yet unknown cast will be interrogated by none other than TV favourite Daniel Casey as he steps into the lead role of Inspector Tom Barnaby.

Daniel Casey created the role of Sergeant Gavin Troy in ITV’s smash-hit drama series Midsomer Murders from 1997 to 2008 and won the hearts of the nation with his dry wit and memorable quotes, such as “I didn’t know gardening could be so dangerous.”, “Think it could be accidental, sir?” and “Sorry for you intellectuals, some of us have to work for a living.”

Now he’s taking on the role of his former boss originally created by John Nettles.

David said of his promotion: “I never expected to revisit the world of Midsomer, with its weird and wonderful characters and all their dark, twisted secrets. So to be asked to play the iconic role of Detective Chief Inspector Barnaby in this new stage adaptation of The Killings at Badger’s Drift was a real surprise.

On Midsommer’s Day however the rest of the thrilling cast was finally revealed...

The cast for Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift | submit

Who else has joined the cast?

Seven top TV and theatre names will all play multiple roles in the classic crime chiller.

These stars are Nathalie Barclay (The Agency, The Diplomat, Surface, Killing Eve), Chandrika Chevli (Unforgotten, Inside No. 9, Yes, Prime Minister), John Dougall (Waking The Dead, Taggart, The RSC’s The School for Scandal, Hamlet), Julie Legrand (Ludwig, Silent Witness, Call the Midwife, Wicked), Rupert Sadler (Deep Blue Sea, Jekyll & Hyde, The Odyssey), Chris Agha (In and Out of Chekhov’s Shorts, Aida, The Marriage of Figaro) and Rhîan Crowley-McLean (Witness for the Prosecution, The Kite Runner, Taming of The Shrew).

Inspector Barnaby’s sidekick Sergeant Troy will also be announced at a later date. Keep your eyes peeled…

What can we expect from the play?

With eccentric villagers, shocking twists and an unforgettable reveal; Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift will keep audiences right on the edge of their seats as it beautifully brings to life the wit, charm and chilling suspense of the beloved TV series and Caroline Graham’s original series of books.

This classic whodunnit has been expertly adapted for the stage and directed by GuyUnsworth and is a real killer of a show…

When well-loved spinster Emily Simpson is found dead in the picturesque village of Badger’s Drift, her friend Lucy Bellringer refuses to accept it was an accident. DCI Tom Barnaby and Sergeant GavinTroy are called in to investigate, uncovering a world of hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries.

How much are tickets?

Tickets start from £15 with concessions for 1894 Club members and Friends of The Grand.

Group rates are also available.

Please call the Grand Theatre Box Office on 01253 290190 or visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk for full listings, bookings and further information.