Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Young has covered cricket for many years but few players have impressed him with their sportsmanship quite like the England captain. (Written by Mike Young)

As the Blackpool Gazette’s cricket correspondent for over 20 years until retiring in 2009, numerous were the acts of good sportsmanship I’d encountered.

However, few, if any, could surpass that displayed by England captain Ben Stokes during the county match between Lancashire and Durham at Stanley Park which finished last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was struck by the warmth of his response to public demand at the close of play on day two as I was exiting the ground right next to the pavilion and players’ balcony.

England Test captain Ben Stokes took two wickets for Durham against Lancashire at Blackpool CC Picture: Daniel Martino

Stokes hadn’t enjoyed the best of days, dismissed for two runs after batting for barely ten minutes.

Yet despite his disappointment he still took the time and trouble to oblige spectators, young and adult alike, who predictably viewed him as the game’s star attraction.

Firstly as the New Zealand-born player reached the boundary, he turned to answer a little lad’s call for an autograph and accepted a wristband, which he described as “lovely” and dutifully pocketed the gift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Lancashire take victory over Durham at Blackpool CC

From there he headed straight to a sizable group congregated at the barrier segregating spectators from the pavilion to spend around ten minutes signing autographs and posing for photos without the slightest trace of impatience.

Only when he was certain everyone had been accommodated did he retreat to the dressing room.

His spontaneous PR exercise told us that behind the public persona blessed with world-class talent is a people person who’s humbly taken fame in stride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire captain Keaton Jennings and the county’s much-heralded Australian international acquisition Nathan Lyon also went the extra lengths to delight fans.

Lancashire's Keaton Jennings struck a century against Durham on day one at Blackpool Picture: Daniel Martino

Lyon was constantly in demand for photos and autographs when fielding on the boundary while Jennings enacted unprecedented chivalry on day three after being dismissed for a second century in the match.

Applauded all round the ground as he departed, rather than routinely mounting the pavilion steps he detoured to the barrier to oblige a gaggle of autograph hunters.