I was Blackpool Gazette’s cricket reporter for over 20 years but I’d say Ben Stokes is in a class of his own!
As the Blackpool Gazette’s cricket correspondent for over 20 years until retiring in 2009, numerous were the acts of good sportsmanship I’d encountered.
However, few, if any, could surpass that displayed by England captain Ben Stokes during the county match between Lancashire and Durham at Stanley Park which finished last week.
I was struck by the warmth of his response to public demand at the close of play on day two as I was exiting the ground right next to the pavilion and players’ balcony.
Stokes hadn’t enjoyed the best of days, dismissed for two runs after batting for barely ten minutes.
Yet despite his disappointment he still took the time and trouble to oblige spectators, young and adult alike, who predictably viewed him as the game’s star attraction.
Firstly as the New Zealand-born player reached the boundary, he turned to answer a little lad’s call for an autograph and accepted a wristband, which he described as “lovely” and dutifully pocketed the gift.
From there he headed straight to a sizable group congregated at the barrier segregating spectators from the pavilion to spend around ten minutes signing autographs and posing for photos without the slightest trace of impatience.
Only when he was certain everyone had been accommodated did he retreat to the dressing room.
His spontaneous PR exercise told us that behind the public persona blessed with world-class talent is a people person who’s humbly taken fame in stride.
Lancashire captain Keaton Jennings and the county’s much-heralded Australian international acquisition Nathan Lyon also went the extra lengths to delight fans.
Lyon was constantly in demand for photos and autographs when fielding on the boundary while Jennings enacted unprecedented chivalry on day three after being dismissed for a second century in the match.
Applauded all round the ground as he departed, rather than routinely mounting the pavilion steps he detoured to the barrier to oblige a gaggle of autograph hunters.
Three cricket stars who proved huge hits in Blackpool, with Stokes leading the way.
