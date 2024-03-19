Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The mother of a teenager who tragically took her own life due to bullying has launched an appeal to help get justice for her daughter.

'Sweet' and 'bubbly' Bella Greer, 14, died after being found unresponsive at her home in Cypress Point, Ansdell, on October 5, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At an inquest earlier this month, it was ruled that Bella took her own life after being bullied at school and due to delays in receiving mental health treatment.

Bella Greer sadly died after being found unresponsive at her home in Cypress Point

A statement by Det Insp Steven Montgomery, the Senior Investigating Officer who took over the case on October 6, 2023, described how Bella had left a note that referred to 'typical teenage girl' problems, including an incident with another pupil that had upset her.

Speaking to the Gazette, Sarah confirmed she had received an email from Lancashire Police on Monday that stated they were no longer investigating as they could not find any criminal offences.

Sarah said: "I've spoken to people who I know saw the bullying and the police haven't even taken statements from them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some of them received a phone call, but some of them haven't even received that. I feel like it's being swept under the carpet.

"Although bullying itself isn't a criminal offence, harassment definitely is. It just feels like there is no justice for my daughter."

Bella Greer's funeral procession set off to Lytham Crematorium from Fylde Rugby Club

She has now urged anyone with information to come forward.

"I appreciate they need direct evidence of the bullying, but I do know of a handful of people that are able to provide evidence to the police and they just haven't taken the statements," Sarah added.

During the inquest at Blackpool Town Hall, it was heard that Bella had been a victim of bullying from a young age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision was subsequently made to remove her from Lytham St Annes High School, but the 'unpleasant' behaviour towards Bella was said to have started again at Saint Bede's.

Yellow roses spell out the name of a 'kind' and 'bubbly' Bella

The court heard that prior to her death, Bella - who had recently attended a GP with her mother to get help with her mental health - had received some negative feedback from school.

An incident with another pupil had also upset her earlier in the day, but a friend said Bella 'shrugged it off' as she was known to do.

Lancashire Police said there was "nothing to suggest any criminal wrongdoing" when approached by the Gazette.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A young girl has died and our thoughts remain with her loved ones at this heartbreaking time," a spokesman for the force said.

A sea of pink spilled out onto the streets of Lytham as mourners came together to say their final goodbyes

"This has been investigated as a coronial death and there is nothing to suggest any criminal wrongdoing."

The Samaritans, a registered charity aimed at providing emotional support to anyone in emotional distress, can be contacted free of charge on 116 123.