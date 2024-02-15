I thought I'd be in a wheelchair for life but thanks to Slimming World I'm fitter than ever
and live on Freeview channel 276
Natalie Meadows was diagnosed with a rare disease in 2003 that led to her relying on a wheelchair for four years.
After a number of operations, including a knee replacement, Natalie thought she would be 'in constant pain forever' - but then Slimming World turned her life around.
'I was completely immobile'
The inspirational slimmer joined her local support group in 2015 - and after losing 4stone 9lb, she has managed to keep the weight off for six years.
"I was completely immobile, and spent four years permanently in a wheelchair', said Mrs Meadows. The 43-year-old has Synovial Osteochondromatosis - or SOC - which affects the joint-lining tissue and turns it into bone-forming cartilage.
'The pain was exacerbated by being overweight'
"The pain was unbearable, and I couldn't move around anymore so wasn't able to keep a healthy weight."
She knew that her pain was 'exacerbated by being overweight' but before joining Slimming World she had been scared that she'd be 'stuck eating tiny portions' on a 'restrictive' diet.
'I still eat the food I love...nothing is off limits'
"I soon realised how wrong I’d been. Nothing is off limits, I learned how to prepare and cook all my favourite food in a different way. I wasn’t depriving myself, instead I was filling my body with nutritious and healthy foods. I still eat food I love, like chicken gyros fakeaways."
'Now I walk for miles'
Now, she says she is fitter than ever and has maintained her impressive weight loss for the last 6 years and 6 months - since July 2017.
“Now I walk for miles and also enjoy swimming regularly. I love that it’s my time for me, it helps me to feel great on the outside and the inside, and it helps me to manage my weight, too.”
How can I join Slimming World?
To join Natalie Meadows' Slimming World group visit the website.