Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Natalie Meadows was diagnosed with a rare disease in 2003 that led to her relying on a wheelchair for four years.

After a number of operations, including a knee replacement, Natalie thought she would be 'in constant pain forever' - but then Slimming World turned her life around.

'I was completely immobile'

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspirational slimmer joined her local support group in 2015 - and after losing 4stone 9lb, she has managed to keep the weight off for six years.

"I was completely immobile, and spent four years permanently in a wheelchair', said Mrs Meadows. The 43-year-old has Synovial Osteochondromatosis - or SOC - which affects the joint-lining tissue and turns it into bone-forming cartilage.

Slimming World changed my life

'The pain was exacerbated by being overweight'

"The pain was unbearable, and I couldn't move around anymore so wasn't able to keep a healthy weight."

She knew that her pain was 'exacerbated by being overweight' but before joining Slimming World she had been scared that she'd be 'stuck eating tiny portions' on a 'restrictive' diet.

'I still eat the food I love...nothing is off limits'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I soon realised how wrong I’d been. Nothing is off limits, I learned how to prepare and cook all my favourite food in a different way. I wasn’t depriving myself, instead I was filling my body with nutritious and healthy foods. I still eat food I love, like chicken gyros fakeaways."

'Now I walk for miles'

Now, she says she is fitter than ever and has maintained her impressive weight loss for the last 6 years and 6 months - since July 2017.

“Now I walk for miles and also enjoy swimming regularly. I love that it’s my time for me, it helps me to feel great on the outside and the inside, and it helps me to manage my weight, too.”

How can I join Slimming World?