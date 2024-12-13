I think the deserved winner will win the Strictly Come Dancing final this weekend

After 12 glittering weeks, it’s the final of Strictly Come Dancing this weekend and I do think the right person will win.

The final four are the perfect quartet: Tasha and Sarah both dance so beautifully, JB is effortlessly cool to watch and then everything Chris does is just purely extraordinary.

It’s so easy to forget that Chris is blind when you watch him dance but it’s something we shouldn’t take for granted and his achievements will probably be the most inspiring thing I’ve seen on TV this year.

Chris’ journey is the epitome of the Strictly Come Dancing story and then some: not only is he someone who has never danced, he is someone that both he and the rest of the world thought couldn’t dance, so to have achieved what he has, he is my deserved winner hands down.

I don’t think there is much risk that Chris won’t take the glitterball trophy - he has been the favourite since week one and I can’t see anything in the final weekend changing that.

Our celebrity reporter thinks the final four Strcitly contestants are the perfect quartet but she will miss Pete... | BBC

I think it’s also pretty easy to predict that Tasha will be the fourth contestant to exit the show on the weekend.

Her performances last week were lovely, but I just don’t warm to Tasha and Aljaž’s performances as much as they other couples and obviously the rest of the public don’t either with them being in the bottom two for the last two weeks.

Between JB and Sarah though I can’t really call it; I enjoy both their dances in different ways and whilst JB gets the highest scores generally, Sarah probably connects to more of the audience - as Shirly Ballas said in last week’s episode, she’s doing it for the fabulous 50-something-year old mums out there.

Regardless of where all our celebrities come, I’m sure we’re in for a right treat this weekend - although I am secretly sad not to see Pete there.

I appreciate it was his time to go, he had been the worst dancer in the group for a few weeks before his eventual exit, but Pete was still one of the most entertaining to watch and his journey from where he started to where he ended up was quite frankly the best this series.

Following his exit, the Only Way is Essex star took to Instagram to send a message to his fans this week and it was a touching and deserving tribute to the show.

One line in particular stood out and it was: “The show isn’t just what you see on a Saturday night, it’s not all jazz hands…there are an unbelievable amount of wonderful people that make it all happen.”

That message rings through every time you tune into the programme and hear what the exiting stars have to say so I hope those involved in Strictly enjoy the show’s last hoorah as much as the fans do.