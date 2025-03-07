Two of the stars of an iconic play showing in Lancashire this week chatted to us all about it.

Boys From The Blackstuff arrived at the Blackpool Grand Theatre on Wednesday, March 5 and it’s last night will be on Saturday, March 8.

The play, which is James Graham’s adaptation of the Alan Bleasdale TV series, features a stellar cast including George Caple (Boys From The Blackstuff) as Chrissie, Jurell Carter (Emmerdale) as Loggo, Jay Johnson (Boiling Point, Greasy Spoon) as Yosser, Ged McKenna (The Tower) as George and Mark Womack (The Responder, Route Irish) as Dixie.

Before their opening night in Blackpool, Jay and Mark sat down for a chat with our celebrity reporter inside the Grand itself. Take a look below at what they had to say.

How are you feeling to be bringing Boys From The Blackstuff to Blackpool?

Jay: “Yeah I’m excited to bring it to Blackpool, to bring it to the North West in general really because obviously it’s set in Liverpool, so it’s a northern story but it’s a story that resonates throughout the country, especially for those people who were around at that time which fortunately I wasn’t

Mark: “I was…”

Jay: “Yeah it’s really exciting thing to be bringing up north, starting in Blackpool as well.”

Mark: “This is the first venue of the northern regions that we’re doing so yeah I’m excited to bring it here. We have played in the north with this before but not outside of Liverpool. So we did Liverpool, then we went down to London - we did the national - and all of the dates have been down south so this is the first northern date that's not Liverpool. So I'm excited to see how it goes down, what people would think.”

Jay Johnson (left) and Mark Womack (right) spoke to us about Boys From The Blackstuff from inside the Blackpool Grand itself.

Have either of you performed in Blackpool or Lancashire before?

Jay: “No, never performed in Blackpool so that’s exciting then.”

Mark: “No, me neither, not Blackpool yet.”

Have you ever been before for fun?

Jay: “Yeah, I've been to Blackpool loads when I was a kid. The fairground is it? Pepsi Max, rides like that.”

Mark: “You know, I've never been to Blackpool, this will be my first time so I'll go down the beach, get a bit of rock, get some fish and chips.”

That’s unusual, every scouse celebrity I’ve spoken to has said their holiday was going to Blackpool…

Jay: “You must have been posh!”

Mark: “No no no, we used to go to Rhyll in North Wales every year.”

Well now you are in Blackpool, will you get a chance to explore the town?

Jay: “We don't have much time, but the location seems pretty handy for like the seafront and stuff o maybe we can have a nice little walk..

Mark: “... around the seafront, check the tower out. What is the history of that tower? Like who designed it?”

I’m afraid I don’t really know

Mark: “Well that’s exactly what I’ll be finding out!”

For people who don’t Boys From The Black stuff can you explain what it’s about?

Jay: “Yeah, Boys from the Black Stuff was originally a BAFTA winning TV series by Alan Bleasdale, who is an amazing writer from Liverpool and it tells the story of men who have fallen upon hard times basically through the unemployment crisis that was happening in Liverpool and throughout the country in the 1980s. It tells the story of their struggle but also it shows the heart and the defiance that they had in order to fight back against the system in many ways. It's a story about human connection, community and survival in difficult times - sprinkled with a little bit of humor in there as well, which Scousers were sort of known for, having that get up and go attitude but also for finding comedy even in the most difficult of times.”

Mark: “It does touch on men's mental health as well, which, back then, was a bit of a taboo to even talk about. It was very ‘don’t say nothing, stiff upper lip and all that, and just carry on and crack on’. So it does touch on that because all of these men, it's powerful stuff what they're going through and particularly with Jay's character, you see this person just unravel throughout. And I think with the play, James Graham… has taken Alan's six hours and condensed them into two hours, brilliantly, but where James has made changes, he’s really looked into that side of it - men's mental health and what's happening to these men - and that gives it another dimension that maybe was not at the forefront when it originally came out in the 80s.”

What is it about the show that you think still resonates with an audience in 2025 versus back then?

Jay: “That struggle that people still have today in order to survive, really, I think, you know, back then there was an unemployment crisis, there was no jobs, whereas now there seems to be jobs out there, but the jobs that are available to your everyday person simply don't pay enough for people to survive in the modern world. So what you will find is people that are working two, three, sometimes even four jobs in order to support a family, in order to survive, which is a slightly different problem, but it's still a massive problem that's affecting people today. Mark’s mentioned austerity previously and stuff like that. so there's, there's definitely still parts of the story that we can relate to.”

Mark: “Yeah, definitely. As Jay said, my sisters got a really good job but she's having to take on another job because the cost of household bills are going through the roof, interest rates on mortgages have gone up crazy. I remember it then and it was pretty bleak, but it's just as bleak now, but in a different way so there are definitely parallels between then and now, a million per cent.”

Who do you both play and do you relate to them?

Mark: “I'm playing a character called Dixie Dean. He's the foreman of the group. He's a bit of a steady Eddie, slightly old fashioned, a little bit older than the younger ones. He's always cracking jokes and they’re not very funny-”

Jay: “Unlike Mark, he’s very funny!”

Mark: “-But yeah, he's basically found himself in a situation not because of anything he's done -he's lost his job because of the lads- and now he's having to claim benefits and walk around and be a security guard on the docks at night. He's kind of being bullied in a way, and told to take back handers, to turn his back to the people coming in and taking things from the docks like booze and trainers so he's found himself in a position where suddenly he's being dishonest and and it's taken his toll on him and his family.”

Jay: “I'm playing Yossa Hughes, and Yossa is struggling massively with mental health problems, and, as Mark mentioned earlier, throughout the story, we see His world slowly unravel. What Yossa does bring is a lot of moments of comedy as well, even with the struggles that he's going through, which is a really interesting thing as an actor to play, because one minute, I'm making the audience laugh - hopefully - and then within the blink of an eye, he's got them crying. That's the aim for me as an actor with the words and the dialogue that we've been given on the page, which has been so beautifully crafted by Alan Bleasdale, originally, and then James Graham for the stage adaptation. But yeah Yossa is a man who's desperate. He's desperate to get a job, first and foremost, and look after his family - hs wife has left him and stuff like that... He's literally on his knees so that's a really interesting role for me as an actor to take on.”

If readers know you best from your TV work, what is different about performing in a stage play like this?

Mark: “I don't know what the difference between stage acting and TV acting is. I think you just try to be truthful. The difference, I guess, is you've got to try and reach the back of the stalls or the circle, whatever, with this performance. But fortunately for us, we're miked so we can actually play almost like there's a camera in front of us. And I think that, for this particular play, works really well, because it is a very grounded, truthful - hopefully truthful - piece of theatre.”

Jay: “I think for me, as Mark touched on, the technical aspect is slightly different, obviously when you're on stage to when you're on a TV or film set, but the process as an actor, it always has to remain the same. You have to be truthful to the material you've been given, to the story that we're trying to portray and the effect that we're trying to have on an audience still must remain the same, in my opinion. But yeah, it's just a slight technical thing that you have to adapt for the different mediums and but, there's a very famous acting practitioner called Meisner who said, basically, acting is telling the story truthfully in imaginary circumstances, and that's basically what we're doing. So as long as I'm feeling like I'm doing that, there should not really be much of a difference in working in TV or film.”

A scene from the Boys From the Blackstuff.

The stage in question this week is the Blackpool Grand, have you had a chance to look around yet, what do you make of it?

Mark: “We’ve just been in it’s a lovely old theatre. Is it Victorian? Yeah, it’s beautiful.”

Jay: “It’s really nice, I’m looking forward to getting on there.”

Finally, why should the people of Lancashire grab tickets to see you?

Mark: “In saying everything we've already said, it is really funny as well. You've got everything in this play, you've got humor, it's thought provoking, it's heartbreaking at times. There's an amazing sequence -it's a fight scene, I won't tell you anymore - it and literally will break people's hearts when you see it. It always does. It never fails. So it's really got everything. You know, put that TV remote down, come out and see a proper play with good acting and songs, humor, you'll laugh, you'll cry.”

Jay: “I agree, I think we live in an age now where entertainment is so accessible, it's at our fingertips, whether it's Netflix, Instagram, reels, tiktoks, YouTube, Amazon, whatever it may be, that we can get lost in that as well. It's very easy to get lost in that world, and it's very easy to start something, pause it, go the toilet, make a cup of tea, whereas when you come to the theater for those two hours, your phone's off- hopefully- and you're just engrossed in what's going on on the stage. And, it's in touching distance: we have cups of tea and stuff in the show, and you can see the steam coming off them. We have food, there's the black stuff, which is the tarmac that's in, like a big bucket and the smoke coming off it. These things that you can smell. Someone's having a cigarette in the scene, you can smell it. It allows your imagination to be fully invested in it, and there's no distractions. And because it's so close, I think those emotional moments and the moments of comedy sort of hit more because, as I say, hopefully you're more invested because you're there, you can almost touch it, you can smell things, you can you can see it, and it's much more of a an experience, I think. So, yeah, come and see us!