What's on Lancashire: 56 shows in March including iconic plays, comedy & musicals

Lancashire theatres have a strong start to Spring with another fabulous line-up of shows and experiences this month.

Across March a wide variety of solo stars and big productions are taking to stages up and down the county offering something for everyone.

From comedians to musicians to serious plays to pantomimes and everything in between - there is enough going on in Lancashire this March to get you out every night of the week!

Below we have listed all the shows coming to the Blackpool Winter Gardens, the Blackpool Grand Theatre, Chorley Theatre, Lancaster Grand Theatre, as well as some highlights from across East Lancashire too:

You can also see a picture gallery of all the stars coming to Lancashire here.

Blackpool Winter Gardens

Mar 1: Karen & Gorka ‘Speakeasy’ – Expect exhilarating live music and breath-taking choreography with Karen and Gorka’s newest offering. From the clandestine New York Speakeasy to the sultry Havana dance floors and from the Burlesque Cabaret Clubs of the mid 1900’s to the glittering mirror balls of Studio 54, SPEAKEASY will be a delicious dance experience. Tickets from £43.55

Mar 6: Disco Inferno – With electrifying performances, stunning costumes and an unforgettable light show, this spectacular production is a journey through disco’s enduring legacy, celebrating the iconic hits of Donna Summer, Earth Wind & Fire, The Bee Gees, The Jackson 5 and more, presented by a stellar cast of West End professionals and the UK’s finest musicians. Tickets from £22.63

Mar 7: A Tribute to the Carpenters – The original Carpenters tribute is back, featuring Gordy Marshall’s, The British Carpenters, starring the fantastic Sally Creedon as Karen Carpenter and with an incredible cast made up of musicians straight from London’s West End. Tickets from £30.35

Strictly stars Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez bring their show ‘Speakeasy’ to Blackpool. | submit

10-14 Mar: Let’s Go Sing – Come and be part of a once in a lifetime experience. In September 2024, children from primary schools across Lancashire began the task of learning 10 songs and now they will perform them for you in an amazing concert. Let’s Go Sing! Promises to be a night of laughter, music, and memories. Tickets £10.55

Mar 26: Paul Smith – The comedians’ biggest and funniest tour show yet promises to have you rolling around in laughter with every joke. The show ‘Pablo’ features a mix of his trademark audience interaction and hilarious true stories from his everyday life. Tickets £33.65

Mar 29: Paddy McGuinness – The much-loved presence on British TV has announced his first stand-up tour since 2016 called ‘Nearly Three'. Sold out.

Mar 30: Simon & Garfunkel ‘Through the Years’ – The most authentic sounding concert to the unforgettable music of Simon & Garfunkel. Made up of Dan Haynes & Pete Richards, Bookends have toured the globe extensively with their concerts being described as ‘simply breath-taking’. Tickets from £30.35

Mar 31: Wyre & Fylde Schools Celebration of Music Through the Decades – Over 400 children will take part in a “Celebration of Music” now in its 16th year. Talented children will be performing and showcasing their musical skills and talents including bands, choirs, ukuleles and more. Tickets £12.75

Paddy McGuinness is bringing his latest stand up show to Blackpool at the end of March | submit

Blackpool Grand Theatre

Mar 1: An Inspector Calls – Enjoy Stephen Daldry’s multi award-winning National Theatre adaptation of JB Priestley’s haunting drama in all its gripping glory for its incredible 80th anniversary. The play follows Inspector Goole and the prosperous Birling family whose dinner party is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman. Tickets from £17.50.

Mar 1: Riders To The Sea from OperaUpClose – Experience musical storytelling at its most visceral with Vaughan Williams’ and John Millington Synge’s stunning sung play. This thrilling production combines projection, recorded sound and live performance set to a new chamber orchestration for oboe, clarinet and accordion by renowned composer and choral conductor Michael Betteridge (Artistic Director of The Sunday Boys). Plus three’s a live performance from The Sunday Boys. All seating is on The Grand stage and tickets are £22.50.

Mar 5- Mar 8: Boys From The Blackstuff – This gritty live production of Alan Bleasdale’s darkly comic drama from renowned screenwriter and playwright James Graham (Sherwood, Quiz, Punch, Dear England) stars George Caple (Tin Star, Doctor Who) as Chrissie; Jurell Carter (Emmerdale’s Nate Robinson) as Loggo; Jay Johnson (Boiling Point, Little Boy Blue) as Yosser; Ged McKenna (The Tower) as George and Mark Womack (The Responder) as Dixie. Tickets from £15.

Mar 9: Pride of Ireland – Get ready for a fabulous night of Irish music, fun, laughter and plenty of Craic that’s jam packed with the very best of Irish entertainment. Starring Ireland’s top recording star Mike Denver (The Galway Boy) and international recording star Dominic Kirwan alongside some of Ireland’s most dynamic and versatile performers.All tickets £35.

Mar 13: Matt Goss – 80s pop legend and ‘New King of Las Vegas’ Matt Goss takes to the stage as part of a brand new tour. The Hits & More will be a celebration of all Matt has achieved in his incredible music career featuring sensational songs and an electric atmosphere.Tickets from £40.

Mar 14: Rat Pack Live 2025 – Experience all the razzamatazz of the infamous live Las Vegas shows from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jnr with the UK’s most authentic Rat Pack concert experience. Combining the fabulously full sound of Fifties and Sixties big band swing with charisma, panache and swagger from the incredibly talented trio. Tickets £31.

Mar 15: Tom Fletcher & Dougie Poynter’s The Dinosaur That Pooped – A roar-some new stage adaptation of the number one best-selling children’s books. When Danny and Dino’s favourite rock band are playing their last ever concert, they go on a quest to get the last two tickets. Tickets £21 or family of four ticket available for £68.

submit

Mar 16: Sunday Night at The Grand – Blackpool’s best-loved variety show returns for its 10th Anniversary spectacular starring Mick Miller, Jimmy Cricket, award-winning impressionist Ben Nickles (BGT finalist), outstanding vocalist Benjamin Moss (The Voice), and more. All proceeds go to the Not Forgotten charity. Tickets from £20.50.

Mar 17: Anton Du Beke At The Musicals – Anton will be performing songs and dances from some of his favourite West End and Broadway musicals as well as hilarious behind-the-scenes stories from his time on Strictly Come Dancing. Expect a guest appearance by singer Lance Ellington too. Tickets from £33.

Mar 18-Mar 20: RSC Schools Playmaking Festival with The Tempest – The Grand welcomes its RSC Associate Schools for the Playmaking Festival 2025 to tell a captivating story about families, magic and forgiveness. The perfect way to celebrate a love of Shakespeare and Theatre Making shared by 100’s of young performers. Tickets £12.50 or under 18s and schools £5 with free teacher places available.

Mar 21: Rave On 2025 – This exhilarating evening of toe-tapping, sing-along iconic classics, vibrant vintage costumes, colourful staging and dancing in the aisles brings the history of rock and roll music like never before! Tickets £30.

Mar 23: Katherine Ryan – The award-winning comedian, writer, presenter, and actress offers an absolute masterclass on how to enter your Battleaxe era. The stand up sensation is also the star of UKTV’s Parental Guidance, the creator and star of Netflix’st The Duchess, has two global Netflix comedy specials and co- starred in Sky TV’s Romantic Getaway with Romesh Ranganathan. Katherine will soon be seen in Comedy Central’s Out of Order with Rosie Jones and Judi Love so catch her live while you can at The Grand! Last few tickets remaining from £30.

Mar 25 - Mar 29: Little Women – Meet the wonderful women breathing new life into Louisa May Alcott’s classic tale of sisterhood,courage and ambition. Famous TV faces Belinda Lang (2point4 Children, Sister Boniface Mysteries), Honeysuckle Weeks (Foyles War, Calendar Girls the Musical), Jack Ashton (Call the Midwife, The Archers) and Grace Molony (Country Girls, The Great) will top the bill in this thrilling co-production from The Grand Theatre alongside renowned filmmaker and producer Lee Dean and top West End producer Daniel Schumann. Tickets from £15.

Chorley Theatre

Mar 1: Manford’s Comedy Club – A regular event in which Jason and his team select some of the best circuit comedians and send them to Chorley Theatre for a great night of comedy. Sold out.

Mar 1: Evolve presents ‘Drama Show case’ – In two original short plays written by Mark Jones two friendship groups explore the meaning of their lives and try to understand how to feel part of ‘something’. Tickets £5

Mar 2: PQA presents Musical Mayhem – Members of the Pauline Quirke Academy present a showcase of songs and dances from musicals, hosted by Steve Royle. Tickets £15

Mar 5: Miles Jupp – Following a year of career highlights and the low of suffering a brain seizure, the comedian’s new show On I Bang is a tale about surprise, fear, luck, love and qualified medical practitioners. Sold out.

Mar 6: Ed Patrick – In his latest show called ‘Catch your breath’, comedian, NHS anaesthetist and author Ed Patrick promises to inject Chorley with a gut-punch hilarious show about becoming a junior doctor, the NHS, the pitfalls of modern medicine and the power of questioning it. Tickets £16

Comedians Miles Jupp (left) and Ed Patrick (right) perform at the Chorley Theatre on consecutive nights. | Getty/show poster

Mar 12-15: The Last Quiz Night on Earth – CADOS brings you an immersive comedy with plenty of drama, laughs and five rounds of questions with a prize at the end.

Mar 14: Whiskey In The Jar – Still entertaining audiences across the world after 35 years, this special night features members old and new as they perform Irish folk, ballads, jigs and reels with Special Guests David Littler and Paul & Craig from Cracked Flag. Tickets £14

Mar 16: Eshaan Akbar – The comedian, as seen on Sex Education), Mock The Week, QI, Live At The Apollo, Comedy Central Live and various podcasts, is back with his second tour, simply called ‘Eshaan Akbar: live 2025’. Tickets £18.50

Mar 19: Rob Auton – Award winning writer, comedian and actor Rob Auton brings his latest show ‘The Eyes Open and Shut Show’ to Chorley. After writing ten shows on specific themes, he wanted to think about what makes him open his eyes and what makes him shut them.Tickets £17.50

Mar 21: Scott Bennet – As heard of BBC Radio 4, award-winning Comedian and award-winning Product Designer, Scott Bennett is desperately trying to cleanse his life of stuff, but is this even possible anymore? Tickets £18

Mar 22: Larry Dean – The comedian has been spending a lot of time with his granny lately and he wants to tell you about it in ‘dodger’, his hilarious new show about identity, heroes and the benefits of being a dafty. Tickets £18

Mar 26: Telling Tales with Martin Hibbert, hosted by Joanne Sefton – A live literary evening which brings together a select handful of new writers to share the stage with an invited guest author. Tickets £5

Mar 26: Jake Lambert – Jake’s first national tour ‘The Sunshine Kid’ will see the comedian talk about trying to navigate his way through everyday life, why he has a fear of being normal, and asking why we all feel the need to ask strangers what breed their dogs are. Tickets £14

Mar 28: Zoe Lyons – The star of Lightning’,‘Have I Got News For You’, ‘QI’, ‘Mock The Week’, ‘Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins’ and ‘World’s Most Dangerous Roads’ has a new show called ‘Wereworld’ all about her journey through life. Tickets £17

Mar 29: What’s Your Story, Chorley? – Chorley’s annual festival of words taking place in the theatre , Chorley Library, Ebb & Flo Bookshop and across the Town Centre.

Mar 29: Phil Walker– Award-winning comedian Phil’s brand new one-man show ‘Happy Bunny’ promises to be a night of laughter guaranteed.Tickets £15

Mar 30: Andrew Bird – The comedian, who has supports acts like Russell Howard, Rhod Gilbert and Rob Brydon goes on tour with his own tour called ‘Ticklish Mind’. Tickets £14

Lancaster

Mar 1: Annie by MAODS – Morecambe Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society present this perfect family-friendly musical featuring a heartwarming discovery and some unlikely friendships on the way. Tickets £16

Mar 2: Paula Boscott School of Dance ‘CELEBRATE’ – A strictly fabulous dance school show celebrating the school’s twenty years of dance. Tickets £12.50

Mar 3: Gareth Gates Sings Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons – Gareth, along with a stellar cast of West End performers, pay tribute to those four boys from Jersey with what promises to be an electrifying homage to the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Tickets £33.

Gareth Gates Sings Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons heads to Lancaster in the first week of March | Getty Images

Mar 6: Pirates Love Underpants – Based on the beloved book by Claire Freedman and Ben Cort, join a swashbuckling party of pirates on their quest to find the fabled Pants of Gold for the Captain’s Treasure chest! Tickets £15

Mar 7: Lost in Music - One Night at the Disco – Embark on an electrifying journey through the sensational 70s as a world class band and dazzling vocals transport you straight to the heart of disco fever. Tickets £28.50

Mar 8: Ms Rachel ‘Fun For Little Ones’ – The UK's Premier Tribute to Global Phenomenon… 'Ms Rachel'! Tickets £15

Mar 8: The Big Grand Comedy show: Lancaster’s biggest and best comedy show is back again and this time its Grander than ever. Join Preston funny man MC Tony Vino as he brings to the stage the most celebrated acts in UK comedy. Tickets £15

Mar 18- Mar 22: The Waiting Room – Lancaster Footlights presents a ripping original play about a group of strangers who find themselves in a deserted railway station waiting room. Tickets £12

Mar 23: The Power of Music – An unforgettable evening of live music, showcasing incredible local talent and supporting meaningful charities. Tickets £12.50

Mar 26: An Evening with Paul Merson – The football star discusses his illustrious career, opening up about his experiences both on and off the pitch, his addictions, his media career and more. Talksport and ex Arsenal team mate Perry Groves will host the evening and a Q&A. Tickets £30

Mar 27: Mark Steel – The multi award-winning, BAFTA-nominated writer and comedian’s new tour ‘The Leopard in My House’ is about his battle with throat cancer. Tickets £18

Mar 28: The Rocket Man - A tribute to Elton John – This is the world’s favourite celebration to a musical icon with a live band and two hours of glorious Elton hits. Tickets £28

Mar 29: Roy Chubby Brown – After 50 years in show business Roy Chubby Brown has proven himself to be Britain’s King Of Comedy and he’s back on tour again. Tickets £28

Mar 30: Wickedly Hariana – The First Theatre production to celebrate the contemporary icon Ariana Grande. Hannah Thomas with her amazing band and dancers will take you on a magical journey of all the greatest hits plus songs from Wicked. Tickets £23.50

Roy Chubby Brown heads to Lancaster at the end of March. | Getty Images

Notable East Lancashire

Mar 8 : Eshaan Akbar – The comedian brings his new show ‘Eshaan Akbar: live 2025’ to Darwen Library Theatre. Tickets £20

Mar 12: Bay City Rollers – The iconic Scottish boy band bring their latest tour to Darwen Library Theatre. Tickets £25.50

Mar 14: Justin Moorhouse – The comedian brings his latest show ‘The Greatest Performane of My life’ to Darwen Library Theatre. Tickets £17.50

Mar 29: Richard Blackwood – The coemdian and actor brings his latest stand up show to Darwen Library Theatre