I see this recognition as an opportunity to shine a national spotlight on Blackpool

A leading figure in Blackpool’s tourism industry has today been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Kate Shane, Managing Director of Blackpool Tourism Limited and Chair of the Blackpool Tourism BID has been appointed as an MBE for services to tourism and the local community.

For nearly 40 years, Kate built her career in Blackpool’s tourism industry — from her early days at First Leisure Corporation to her most recent role at Merlin Entertainments.

Kate joined Merlin in June 2011 after Blackpool Council bought leisure assets including The Tower and The Winter Gardens in 2010. She was initially in charge of attractions at The Tower before heading up the entire Merlin cluster in Blackpool.

In this role, as Regional Director, she led a team delivering memorable experiences to circa 2 Million guests per year at cluster of attractions including the Blackpool Tower, Madame Tussauds, SEA LIFE and Sandcastle Waterpark.

While in this role Kate employed over 400 local people and the attractions saw strong growth in visitor numbers, financial performance and guest KPIs, all of which were underpinned by investment in skills training and the wellbeing of the team, a subject close to Kate’s heart.

Kate Shane, Managing Director of Blackpool Tourism is now an MBE. | submit

Kate said: “I was completely stunned when I opened the letter, it has taken a few weeks to sink in. It is a great honour and I am truly humbled to be recognised in this way.

“I’ve spent the majority of my career in Blackpool’s tourism sector, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have done so in the town I love. As a child, we used to holiday in Blackpool as a family, and I still remember the excitement when my parents told me we were moving there. From my bedroom window, I could see the Tower — so to one day become its first female General Manager was truly a dream come true.

“Ensuring that the Blackpool community benefits from the tourism industry has been a great passion of mine. One of my proudest achievements while at Merlin was the introduction of a national care leaver covenant. This started in Blackpool as a commitment to ensuring everyone young person leaving the care system is supported with employment and training opportunities. This was adopted by Merlin on a corporate level and rolled out across the country.

“I see this recognition as an opportunity to shine a national spotlight on Blackpool. It is a town full of talented, hard-working, creative individuals and business owners. I look forward to leading Blackpool Tourism Ltd in this new era for our tourism industry bringing the private, public and third sector together to take the resort into an exciting and successful future.”

Kate Shane with her father on the log flume at Blackpool Pleasure Beach circa 1971 | submit

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “On behalf of Blackpool Council, I would like to congratulate Kate on this prestigious honour. She is an inspirational figure to so many across the town and the driving force behind improved standards, attractions and events in the resort.

“She isn’t just an exceptional businesswoman, she is a passionate advocate for the town who has dedicated her time to improving the outcomes and opportunities of our youngest residents.

“We are very lucky to have her leading the way on our new strategic vision for the resort at Blackpool Tourism Ltd.”

Kate’s current role will see her deliver the ‘One Blackpool’ strategic vision for the resort, creating a collaborative culture across the tourism sector, bringing together public and private sector leaders.

Kate is on the National Visitor Economy Advisory Council, the Lancashire Combined Authority Business Board, the Blackpool Pride of Place Board (part of Business in the Community), the Blackpool Towns Fund Board and is Chair of the Blackpool Tourism BID.

She was previously a Trustee of Blackpool Food Bank, represented Merlin on the Care Leaver Covenant National Business Council, a Non-Exec Director of Blackpool Transport, on the Board of Governors of Blackpool and the Fylde College, a Non-Exec Director of LeftCoast, a Creative People and Places organisation funded by ACE and on the IAAPA EMEA Advisory Board.

As part of her community engagement work, Kate set up the Blackpool Tower Food Hub, a food donation point during the pandemic, with donations distributed across the town via Blackpool Food Bank. Kate was also a driving force behind Merlin’s social value initiative with the Purpose Coalition, focusing on social impact delivered by place based tourism organisations.