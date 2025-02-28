I dread to think what might have happened if Monty, our Newfoundland dog hadn't rescued us from fire

By Emma Downey, Tony Durkin
Published 28th Feb 2025, 15:08 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 17:05 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A heroic dog transformed into a smoke detector after sniffing out and rescuing his owners from a potential tragedy.

As a faulty microwave billowed smoke and threatened to consume his owners’ kitchen with fire and a possible explosion, Monty the Newfoundland was quick to alert Craig and Julie Saul to the danger at their home in Chipping, near Preston.

Julie had put a food item in the microwave, as she had done hundreds of times before and headed into the lounge with a hot drink.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Craig and Julie Saul pictured with brave Monty.Craig and Julie Saul pictured with brave Monty.
Craig and Julie Saul pictured with brave Monty. | Daniel Martino

However, within seconds, Monty was barking for his owners to return to the kitchen and as Julie followed him, she was horrified to see smoke cascading from the back of the microwave.

She called husband Craig and he promptly dealt with the danger while Julie opened all the windows, allowing the smoke to clear.

She told reporter Tony Durkin that there was no doubt in her mind that the beloved pooch saved them.

She said: “We are so proud of him. There is no doubt he saved the kitchen from considerable damage and probably saved us too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Hero dog Monty.Hero dog Monty.
Hero dog Monty. | Daniel Martino

"I dread to think what might have happened if Monty hadn’t spotted the smoke and alerted us.

“As it was, it was quickly dealt with and we didn’t even need to call the fire brigade.”

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Monty, a four-year-old welfare dog Craig and Julie have owned since he was a few months old, has been a member of Blackpool Working Newfoundlands, since he was two years old after Craig and Julie spotted it advertised.

Craig and Julie Saul's dog Monty came to the rescue when he started barking at the microwave which was spouting smoke, alerting them to the danger.Craig and Julie Saul's dog Monty came to the rescue when he started barking at the microwave which was spouting smoke, alerting them to the danger.
Craig and Julie Saul's dog Monty came to the rescue when he started barking at the microwave which was spouting smoke, alerting them to the danger. | Daniel Martino

The group is a paramedic-led one of giant Newfoundland Water Rescue Dogs whose primarily aim to improve water safety awareness, prevent death by drowning, and act as fundraising ambassadors for charity. It practises at Wyresdale Park in Scorton from April,

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Kris Schofield, chairman and senior Instructor of Blackpool Working Newfoundlands and a state-registered paramedic, said: “Monty has been a member since the group was established.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Monty would normally focus his lifesaving efforts on practicing in-water rescue techniques for the recovery of drowning victims, so to say we were surprised to learn Monty can now also claim real world fire rescue experience is an understatement.”

Related topics:Preston
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice