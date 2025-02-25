A Blackpool dog owner is grieving the of her much-loved pet after it was fatally injured by three other dogs in the centre of the resort.

Barbara O’Donnell, of Fleetwood Road, Norbreck, is still reeling with shock after nothing could be done to save her 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier Scruffy, after it was set upon by two XL Bullies and an Akita.

All that remains in her home she shared with the much loved pet who had been a cherished part of the family for 12 years, is a dog lead and toys.

Reliving the nightmare, Barbara said: “I haven’t been able to sleep since.

“I just keep seeing the incident over and over again.”

“I had been shopping in the town centre and decided to give Scruffy a little walk along Alfred Street on the way back to the car when suddenly two XL bullies and an Akita came round the corner.

Barbara says she keeps seeing the incident over and over again. | Daniel Martino

“They had no collars on and as a long-time dog owner, I knew as soon as I saw them that it was best to stay still and calm.

“But Scruffy has always been very protective, so he growled and that was it. They were on him and it was horrible – he was left with dreadful injuries.

Barbara, who acquired Scruffy as a rescue dog when he was two years old added:

"The police were called and they were wonderful. A woman officer very kindly offered to run us to the emergency vet’s premises and Scruffy was tended to immediately but there was nothing they could do.

"I was told he had internal injuries which would probably have proved fatal to a younger dog but at Scruffy’s age, he would never have survived an operation.

Scruffy’s fatal injuries. | UGC

“As he was put to sleep, I told him we were going home and despite his injuries, he still gave me a lick on the face. He was such a lovely dog and I miss him so much.

“It was a terrible incident which I will never forget.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We received a report of three dogs attacking another dog, and running loose in Blackpool, near to Church Street on Saturday.

“Very sadly, the dog that was attacked, a Jack Russell, suffered serious injuries, and was euthanised. One of the dogs involved in the attack was surrendered and later euthanised.

“Enquiries were conducted, and no offences were found to be committed.”