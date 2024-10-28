“I can’t do this life thing no more”: Christine McGuinness rants about nightime woes

Blackpool born celebrity Christine McGuinness swears “I can’t do this life thing no more” as she rants about her night time woes.

Mum of three Christine stunned last week as she attended the Pride of Britain Awards looking every bit the princess in a Cinderella-esque ball gown.

Fast forward to now, and it seems the model turned TV personality has been brought back down to earth as she shared a very relatable parenting tale with her 736k Instagram followers.

Taking to her Instagram story, Christine began her rant with the dramatic sentence “I can’t do this life thing no more.”

Christine McGuinness took to her Instagram story on Sunday to share her troubles from the night before. | mrscmcguinness on Instagram

Explaining why the 36-year-old said: “Last night, I didn’t get to bed ‘til half past 7 - it wasn’t even last night, it was this morning - because basically my youngest daughter, she’s been getting in my bed.

“She’s eight and it’s a brand new thing, she doesn’t normally get in my bed, just recently. I don’t know if it’s because it’s half tremor what but she goes to sleep in her own bed and then through the night she’s like ‘mummy, I’m having nightmares, can I get in with you?’”

Rather than just complaining about her lack of sleep though, Christine goes on to elaborate why the night was particularly bad - and the truth is very appropriate for Halloween!

She continued: “Last night she gets in at half past 3, I was still awake - working - she leapt out the bed, screaming, crying because a big f****** spider had ran over her! And it did, I seen it, it ran across the bed and it ran over her so we went up and slept in granny’s room.”

Christine then pans the camera angle out so viewers can see that she is currently standing on a sofa in her bedroom as she added: “Anyway, I’m on the couch, I’m looking for the spider because I don’t want to get in my bed tonight.”

An exasperated Christine then looks earnestly into the camera as she says: “Is there anything I can do because I can’t deal with these spiders”

Have you got any tips for keeping away the spiders? Let us - and Christine! - know in the comments.