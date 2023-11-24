There has been an outpouring of support for a young Blackpool couple who have been told that doctors can do no more for their beautiful baby son who was born with serious heart problems.

Makenzi Fenton, 23, and Corey Wright, 26, of Mereside, are making the most of their little boy Vinnie as they face the heartbreaking reality that he is unlikely to reach his second birthday.

He was born with a hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which means the left ventricle of his heart has not developed properly and is much smaller than usual.

Little Vinnie, whose first birthday is in early December, has already come through a string of gruelling operations at Alder Hey Hospital in liverpool, where he has spent 10 months of his young life.

Makenzi Fenton and Corey Wright with Little Vinnie

Makenzi and Corey were hoping he could the surgery would help him to get through an inevitable heart transplant a few years done the line – but doctors who have done so much for him and have told them that his tiny body can take no more.

Now they are determined to make memories during the precious time they have left.

Makenzi said: “We want to make the most of him and make the best memories with the time we have left with him.

Little Vinnie Wright in hospital

"Everybody has been so kind.”

So much support for couple

Reading of their story , more than 140 people responded, expressing their support and sympathy.

Barbara Kay said: “My thoughts are with you I can't imagine what you're both going though.”

Maddy Mum: “My heart goes out to this family.Cherish the time and enjoy the memories you are making.Hopefully some miracle treatment will come along on time.Stay strong little man.”

Nicola Byatte: “My thoughts are with you all at this time be strong for your son.”

Dawn Painter: “Sending thoughts and prayers. Cannot begin to imagine what you must be going through xx”

Lynn Cole: “You are both so strong and your beautiful little boy is so brave and what a great smile he as. Make as many memories as you can and treasure every cuddle. Sending lots of love.”

Carolyn Johnston: “I'm so sorry for you and your baby hes gorgous my son had this heart problem over 30 years ago he survived only 2 days I pray for a miracle for you xx”

Yasmin Amelia: “Cannot imagine what you are going through, praying for a miracle for your beautiful boy.”

Alisha Lydiate: “My thoughts are with you all and I’m so sorry your going through this my heart breaks for you all xx”

Em Kaylan: “Praying for a miracle. Come on Vinnie keep fighting little man, you can do this Big hugs to his mummy and daddy and family.”

Gabi Jordan Whittle: “My thoughts are with you. What a beautiful little boy and what amazing parents you both are. Keep strong xxxxx”

Donna Williams: “This is absolutely heartbreaking. My thoughts are with this beautiful little boy and his family x”

Ann Marie Chadderton: “Absolute beautiful baby boy heartbreaking.”

Richard Booth: “My heart goes out to them. Such a gorgeous little baby with a beautiful smile. I wish there was something they could do for him.”

Yvonne Dickson: “My thoughts are with u what a beautiful boy xx.”

Elayne Evans: “How very sad ,,what a gorgeous baby.praying for a miracle xx”

Jane Powell: “Cherish every minute with him.”

Ann Turner: “My heart and prayers are with you all xxxx.”

Susan Bilton: “So sad bless miracles can happen”

Paula C Griffìths: “My thoughts are with you and your family be strong xx”