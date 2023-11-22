A young Blackpool couple are making the most of their bonny baby son as they face the heartbreaking reality that he is unlikely to reach his second birthday.

Makenzi Fenton and Corey Wright, of Mereside, were delighted when they found out they were going to be parents for the first time.

But even before their son Vinnie was born, they were told there were problems.

When Makenzi gave birth at Manchester Children’s Hospital in early December 2022, the scale of the challenges facing little Vinney were apparent.

Devoted parents Makenzi Fenton and Corey Wright with little Vinnie at Alder Hey Hospital, Liverpool

Born with half a heart

Their baby boy effectively only had half a heart and other cardiac complications on top of that.

He was born with a hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which meant the left ventricle of his heart had not developed properly and was much smaller than usual.

Makenzi, 23, and 26 year old Corey were told his other problems included something called unbalanced atrioventricular sepal defect, which affects blood flow and oxygen to his heart.

Brave battler - little Vinnie Wright was born with serious heart problems

He has undergone seven operations and through it all the couple hoped there was a chance that surgery could buy Vinnie some time before a possible heart transplant further down the line.

Doctors can do no more

Unfortunately, the surgeons have exhausted all avenues and can’t carry out another heart operation because Vinnies little body simply won’t cope.

Corey Wright and Makenzi Fenton with little Vinnie

He is now on end-of life care and the couple are treasuring the amount of time they have left with him.

Makenzi said: "We couldn’t wait to see him as a toddler – we know we can’t say that any more.

“We hoped he could get to five at least, before he needed a heart transplant, maybe even reach 30 before he needed one.

"He needed several operations, one after the other – but the doctors have said his heart is just too tiny to take it all.

Baby Vinnie Wright with oxygen mask on

"Vinnie had to do things the hard way – half a heart and things being back to front!

"He’s been such a fighter though, to still be here and almost at his first birthday.”

The young mum has tried to remain as cheerful as she can in the face of the heartbreaking reality, trying not to distress her little boy.

But she said: “It’s hard to explain how we both cope, we just do – but sometimes I cry. I just don’t want him to see me.”

Things were made even tougher when Makenzi’s dad, Shaun Fenton, died from cancer aged just 52 not along after Vinnie entered Alder Hey.

She said: “My dad never got to see Vinnie but he was the first person to know Vinnie’s gender before he was born, so he knew he was going to have a grandson and he was so pleased for me.”

Makenzi has been living in Liverpool for much of this year, staying at Alder Hay’s Ronald McDonald House, which has helped the family immeasurably.

Corey, who works at 21st Century Window Centre, comes to visit at weekends.

The couple now want to make as many memories as possible in the time they have left, not knowing how they they got with their little boy.

First there is his first birthday at the start of December and then Christmas.

Making precious memories

And they are being helped by a fundraising campaign set up by one of Corey’s pals, Scott Baker.

On his page, Scott said: “Vinnie will soon be too weak to keep fighting.

"It won't be long until he passes away. We don't know how long this will be. The plan is to make him as comfortable as possible until that day comes.

“In the meantime, Vinnies' parents are trying to make as many memories as possible. You could help these memories be as special as possible by donating.”

Makenzi added: “I wasn’t sure about the fundraising, it’s not normally what we would do, but I would love to have a little grave where we could come and visit Vinnie, with fairy lights on it.

"People have been so kind, on Facebook they have shared his journey. We would just like to thank everyone for their support.

"The doctors and Ronald McDonald have been brilliant – we couldn’t have managed without them.”