Huge LEGO event comes to Blackpool soon: everything you need to know

The perfect day for LEGO fans is on its way to Blackpool and below is verything you need to know...

National Brick Events, which describes itself as a decdicated LEGO event for every LEGO fan, is coming to Blackpool this Autmnn.

When and where is it coming to Blackpool?

National Brick Events is coming to Blackpool on Saturday, September 6.

The event will be held at the Blackpool Sports Centre on West Park Drive, postcode FY3 9HQ.

A huge LEGO day is being hosted by National Brick Events in Blackpool next month. | AFP via Getty Images

What can we expect from the day?

LEGO sets For Sale

There will be stalls selling rare and long retired LEGO sets, the latest releases, dedicated minifigure stalls where you can pick up that missing figure, and lots more for you to view and purchase.

In total, over 20 different traders will be selling a vast selection so you're sure to find the perfect LEGO piece to complete your collection.

If you wish to sell you own lego, you must contact National Brick Events.

Activites

Activities for children include a play area where you can sit and play with hundreds and hundreds of LEGO bricks.

Brick Built Displays

Be amazed by the creativity and craftsmanship of National Brick Events’ talented LEGO builders.

Don't miss the opportunity to see the magic of LEGO come to life in one of the many brick-built displays.

Where can I buy tickets and what are my options?

Tickets are available to purchase online here.

Early Bird tickets - which allow you early access at 10am - currently start from £11.72.

General admission - which allows access at either 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm or 3pm - then costs £8.54 per ticket.

Family tickets are also available for general admission, costing £24.97 for two adults and two children aged 5-12.

Children under 5 go free.

Tickets at the door are subject to availability and are not guaranteed, especially during peak times.

What do the different time entries mean?

The staggered entry times help organisers manage the flow of visitors and ensure the event doesn’t get too crowded.

Whilst you may not arrive before your allocated time, you can arrive after it.

There is also no time limit so once you have entered the venue, you can enjoy the event for as long as you like.

For more information, the National Brick Event’s website can be found here and you can also follow them on Instagram.