Comedian Alan Carr has been spotted filming in Blackpool and he had some rather nice things to say whilst there...

Chatty man Alan was in Blackpool last week to film the upcoming new series of his ITV sitcom Changing Ends.

The 49-year-old was spotted by residents on the promenade, but he also shared various clips of himself in the town with his 1.4 million Instagram followers.

In one video shared by Blackpool bloggers ‘The Three Mouseketeers’, Alan walks past the local family as they ask him about what it’s like being in Blackpool given his affinity with the town - particularly referencing his wax work figure at Madame Tussauds.

Alan replies: “Well, I’m a bit like a stick of rock - cut me open and you’ll see Blackpool.

“My dad was manager here so I spent a summer up here and had the best summer ever.

“We’ve got the Pleasure Beach, we’ve got the beach and when the weather’s nice, it’s better than the Maldives!”

Comedian Alan Carr during his trip to Blackpool last week. | changingendsofficial on Instagram

On his own Instagram, Alan then shared a more tongue in cheek video about Blackpool.

In the reel, Alan - who both writes and stars in Changing Ends- sits opposite actress Nancy Sullivan who plays his mum Christine in the semi-autobriographical sitcom.

Sipping on a rose whilst at a promenade bar, Nancy says “Now we’re in Blackpool, I can’t wait to go and swim in the pool.”

Miming the famed line from the US show American Horror Story, Alan replies “there’s not going to be a swimming pool, you stupid s***, there won’t even be a house!”

In the caption to the post, Alan then writes “When you’re on holiday and you’re handling your mums expectations…”

In the comments, Alan’s good friend Amanad Holden and Celebrity Big Brother runner-up Danny Beard are amongst those sharing their delight at the meme.

Elsewhere, the Changing Ends Official Instagram posted various snaps of Alan and the cast and crew enjoying their trip to the seaside town.

The first image shows Alan posing with the Blackpool Tower whilst the second snap shows a whole bunch of the Changing Ends cast/crew posing for a group picture on xx

One video then shows Alan dancing on his own to live music at the North Pier whilst various pictures and clips document a daytrip out at the Pleasure Beach Resort.

In the caption, Changing Ends Offical wrote: “Holiday snaps from sunny Blackpool… and that’s a wrap on series 3 & 4 of Changing Ends. Thank you to the most incredible cast and crew for bringing so much heart, laughter and magic to every single day, couldn’t have wished for a better team. #changingends”

The release day for Changing Ends