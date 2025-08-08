Three weeks away from the Blackpool Illuminations switch-on, pop superstar Olly Murs has revealed how he feels to be the switch on star.

Last month it was revealed that X Factor star turned hitmaker Olly Murs will be the headline performer for the world-famous Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On event on Friday, August 29.

After delivering an hour-long show-stopping set on Blackpool’s Tower Festival, the 41-year-old will then join an esteemed list of high-profile celebrities who have held the honour of switching on the world-famous Blackpool Illuminations.

Ahead of his arrival in Blackpool, Olly sat down for a chat all about the upcoming switch-on event so what he had to say below, including his thoughts on the illuminations and our beloved Blackpool...

You can also find out more about the switch on event here.

How did you feel when you got the call to be this year's Switch-On star?

“Surprised but happy and I’ve no doubt [it] will be a super day, plus all the tickets are free for the event. “

What does it mean to you to be asked to switch on the famous Blackpool Illuminations?

“Very honoured to be asked, over the years so many iconic artists have done it so it’s going to be a cool night and I’m very excited to do it.”

Olly Murs performing prior to The Adobe Women's FA Cup Final match on May 18, 2025 . (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Have you ever been to see the Blackpool Lights before?

“I was there with Robbie back in 2010, I remember meeting Phil the power Taylor too. Very good night and enjoyed being a part of it 15 years ago!”

What can we expect from your peformance on the night?

“Yeah, I’ll be performing a full set with all the hits, and yes, I’ll be playing new music which is exciting for me! Looking forward to the fans getting to hear it.”

Do you think the atmosphere of Blackpool suits your music style and energy?

Yeah, Lancashire is always a top place to perform and over the years I’ve done many great shows up this way and this will no doubt top it.

If you had to pick one of your songs to sum up the vibe of Blackpool, which would it be?

“Dance with me tonight. Blackpool is a place for the families to have fun and enjoy the festivities all year round. From young kids to grandmas this song gets everyone moving! I look forward to seeing everyone dance to it.”

Have you had a sneak peek at this year’s light designs? Any favourites?

“I haven’t seen anything yet, but I’ve heard it’s going to be one of the best yet. So I’m looking forward to switching them on!”

If you could design your own Illuminations section, what would it feature?

“A huge Troublemaker illumination with arrows pointing down for people to stand underneath it and get photos with it. That would be cool.”

What do you think makes Blackpool’s Lights so iconic?

“So iconic, something that dates back to 1934. A very iconic British tradition. Very honoured to be a part of that history.”

Are you bringing any friends or family along for the big night?

“I’ve been thinking about it, especially as it’s the summer holidays. I’m sure my nephews would love to go up there and see it, I’ll see what their plans are. My daughter is too young right now for it but when she is older, I’ll definitely come back with her.”

Is there any nostalgia or childhood magic for you when it comes to Blackpool?

“For me, it’s always to see my waxwork in Madame Tussauds, it’s apparently the most kissed waxwork which always makes me laugh, maybe I’ll pop in and have a look when I’m there for the lights switch on!”

What would young Olly Murs have said if you told him he’d be switching on the Blackpool Lights one day?

“He would be like myself now in 2025, very honoured to be asked. Especially when you see the illustrious list of stars that have done it before me. Some huge names have graced the stage and turned the lights on. To see my name on the list is something I’m very proud of.”