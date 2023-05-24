The Jordan Banks Memorial Tournament #JB7 is being organised by junior football club Clifton Rangers, for whom the youngster played and where he was a popular character.

It has been named #JB7 in honour of the number 7 shirt which Jordan made his own during his time with the club.

The tournament takes place on Saturday (May 27) and Sunday (May 28) at Clifton’s home ground next to St Mary’s High School on St Walburgas Road.

The football tournament will be in memory of Jordan Banks

Jordan was just nine years old when he was tragically killed by a lightning strike as he took part in a football coaching session in Blackpool in May 2021.

The kindhearted youngster was known for leaving sweets on police cars to put a smile on officers' faces during the pandemic, and voluntarily raised money for good causes.

This weekend’s event will raise funds for two charities – Brian House and Counselling in the Community, will all money raised going to those causes.

What does the event include?

There will be 900 players taking part in competitions for three age groups – Under 9s, Under 10s and Under 11s, culminating in trophy presentations.

Both days will also see Battle Station Mobile Gaming Events attending the event to keep the youngsters entertained off the pitch

On Saturday (May 27) there will be a flypast by a Lancaster Bomber and a Spitfire at noon and top Blackpool band The Parka Monkeys will be on stage for two sets – the first just after 12 noon and the second at around 3.30pm.

Other

On Sunday (May 28) the Lancaster Bomber will return around noon and live music will come from musician Chris Wilde, founder of In Good Company, along with Imogen Evans Music.

There will also be raffles and plenty of food and drink throughout both days.

What they said:

Sam White, chairman of Clifton Rangers, said: “Jordan was a genuinely kind-hearted young lad whose smile would light up a room, he made a huge impact on a lot of people.

"This event is in his memory and our aim is to have some brilliant football games, give people a great weekend and raise money for two very good causes..

"Lat year, when we held this tournament for the first time, there was one age group plying on one day and we we raised £5,000.

"This year we have three age group playing over two day an we hope to double that amount.

"I’d like to thank all our sponsors, including our main sponsor, Sid Hill Transport, for their amazing support.”