Callum McGuirk: Blackpool bodybuilder with ‘freaky’ body part in the running to become Mr Universe

A Blackpool bodybuilder has proved that taking a break to recharge can ensure you come back even stronger as he has now been selected to compete in the IFBB Mr Universe Roma in July.
By Emma Downey
Published 24th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

The last time we caught up with Callum McGuirk, 33, he was craving a burger as he was in training for the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) Diamond Cup in Malta competing in a class called Men’s Physique earlier this month. Fresh off coming fourth in this and not one to take a well-earned rest, he also competed over the weekend in the UKBFF Cumbrian Classic in Whitehaven promoted by Ian Chambers the owner of Powerhouse Gym in Whitehaven, which he won. He also won the Men’s Overall at the end as well as two other trophies for the Best Men’s Physique Presentation and Freakiest Body Part for peck on side chest pose on the quarter turns.

Speaking of his recent wins, he said: “The competition was a good experience in Malta as it was and my highest placing at an international show so far so shows I’m heading in the right direction and almost made the top three which was what I was hoping for! It was a special moment to win my class as I had won it twice before so this was my third time.”

Bodybuilder Callum McGuirk, 33, from Blackpool came fourth in the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) Diamond Cup in Malta competing in a class called Men’s Physique earlier this month. He will now go on to compete for Mr Universe Roma in July
"This was the first show me and my brother competed at together 10 years ago”

Callum, who only returned last year to training after a seven year hiatus due to mental health issues and gaining for stone, added: “This was the first show me and my brother competed at 10 years ago. When we started we both won our classes then and he won the overall that year so it was nice to go back on the 10 year since the first and win the overall for myself.”

He will now be competing in the IFBB Mr Universe Roma at Park Hotel Marriott on Friday July 1 and Saturday 2. And has he finally got to savour the taste of a burger yet? “I’ve had a burger and an Indian so far post show but back on prep for now as I want to keep on going and push internationally. I’m looking to compete internationally again hopefully within the next few months I just need to speak with my federation and my coach and get a show booked in.”

Callum (pictured second from left) only returned last year to training after a seven year hiatus due to mental health issues and gaining for stone
Callum recently competed in the UKBFF Cumbrian Classic and won the Men's Overall as well as two trophies and the Freakiest Body Part
