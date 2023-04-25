Callum McGuirk, 33, will be hoping for glory when he attends the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) Diamond Cup in Malta next month. He will be competing in a class called Men’s Physique.

He said: “I’m competing in a class called Men’s Physique as you’re not as big in that class as it’s more about what you would see on the front of a magazine cover. I would like to place at that show so that I will be in the top three. My end goal is to eventually win the IFBB Elite Pro Card to compete in the IFBB Elite Pro League. I did compete years ago and did well but I then put four stone on for a few years which I lost just after lockdown.

“I like to win this is why I do it which makes up for the sacrifices I have to make. I am really grateful to compete internationally. It’s a great opportunity to do something I love and get to see the world at the same time.”

Callum only returned last year to training after a seven year hiatus due to mental health issues and gaining for stone. Proving that absence makes the heart grow fonder, in the short space of time he has returned to the sport Callum has won first place at the United Kingdom Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (UKBFF) British Championships, held last October in Bilston, Wolverhampton, and was also crowned the winner of the UKBFF Midlands Championships.

His dedication to the cause means he now trains five days a week at Wyre Fitness Gym in Hambleton which includes 45 minutes of cardio including the stair master to try and condition himself before the show. He also eats five healthy meals a day.

What food does he miss the most?

Callum says he misses eating out and burgers, due to having to adhere to a rigorous diet

"I miss eating burgers and being able to eat out.” The event will take place on Sunday, May 14 – hopefully after which Callum can have some well-earned burgers!

