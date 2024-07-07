Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool Council have launched a scheme “to bring fun back to the streets” but what does this mean?

Taking to social media this week, Blackpool Council announced they were working with the local community to bring fun back to the street by way of hosting play street events.

What are play street events?

Play street events are temporary resident-led road closures that allow children to play safely outside within their neighbourhood for a few hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Council say the events allow children to make friends, have fun, and learn and gain independence, all while enjoying the fresh air and freedom of outside play. They are also an effective way to promote active lifestyles and safer streets.

Following a one off 'Play Street' event last year, Blackpool Council have opened up the scheme to all residents. Credit: Blackpool Council | Blackpool Council

How can I apply to turn my street into one?

With permission from Blackpool Council, residents can apply to legally close the road to through traffic for a short space of time to create a safe space for children to play outside.

Applications must be submitted at least 8 weeks before the date of the first event so we have time to review it. Please note, Play Street road closures can only be requested for up to 3 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How should I organise a play street?

Following a successful first Play Street event in the Claremont area of the town in March 2023, Blackpool Council have now put a Play Street policy in place to enable residents to easily apply for one-off or regular Play Street sessions on their street.

The council’s guide, which you can find here, will provide useful information to help you organise one-off or regular Play Streets sessions on your street.

Are all roads suitable?

Blackpool Council warns that some roads may not be suitable for Play Street sessions e.g. bus routes or busy through roads.

Other planned road closures in the area may also mean it’s not possible to close your road due to the need to provide alternative traffic routes.

How can I find out more?