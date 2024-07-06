Month long road closure & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Lasting between one day and a month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 52 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 8 and Sunday, July 14, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Fylde and Wyre roadworks Fylde and Wyre roadworks starting between July 8-July 14 | Google Maps

2 . Bradshaw Lane, Greenhalgh with Thistleton What: Road closure Why: Surface dressing carriageway works. When: July 8-Aug 5 | Google Maps

3 . School Road, Westby with Plumptons What: Road closure Why: Resurfacing of School Road to accommodate M55 Heyhouses Scheme When: July 8-July 21 | Google Maps

4 . Larkholme Parade, Fleetwood What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Minor, non-excavation works. 5 Way traffic lights to be installed with all chapter 8 signage, cones and barriers. Cherry picker to access telecoms mast for testing / maintenance works. When: July 8-July 8 | Google Maps

5 . Back of St Anne's Road West, Lytham St Annes What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] Install 1x 32mm short sided water connection too the 3 inch main When: July 9-July 11 | Google Maps

6 . Medway Avenue, Fleetwood What: Road closure Why: Carriageway resurfacing works When: July 9-July 12 | Google Maps