Month long road closure & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon
Published 6th Apr 2024, 14:52 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2024, 15:07 BST

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, including a month long road closure.

Lasting between one day and a month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 52 roadworks beginning between Monday, July 8 and Sunday, July 14, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde and Wyre roadworks starting between July 8-July 14

1. Fylde and Wyre roadworks

Fylde and Wyre roadworks starting between July 8-July 14 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: Surface dressing carriageway works. When: July 8-Aug 5

2. Bradshaw Lane, Greenhalgh with Thistleton

What: Road closure Why: Surface dressing carriageway works. When: July 8-Aug 5 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: Resurfacing of School Road to accommodate M55 Heyhouses Scheme When: July 8-July 21

3. School Road, Westby with Plumptons

What: Road closure Why: Resurfacing of School Road to accommodate M55 Heyhouses Scheme When: July 8-July 21 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Minor, non-excavation works. 5 Way traffic lights to be installed with all chapter 8 signage, cones and barriers. Cherry picker to access telecoms mast for testing / maintenance works. When: July 8-July 8

4. Larkholme Parade, Fleetwood

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Minor, non-excavation works. 5 Way traffic lights to be installed with all chapter 8 signage, cones and barriers. Cherry picker to access telecoms mast for testing / maintenance works. When: July 8-July 8 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] Install 1x 32mm short sided water connection too the 3 inch main When: July 9-July 11

5. Back of St Anne's Road West, Lytham St Annes

What: Road closure Why: [New service connection] Install 1x 32mm short sided water connection too the 3 inch main When: July 9-July 11 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: Carriageway resurfacing works When: July 9-July 12

6. Medway Avenue, Fleetwood

What: Road closure Why: Carriageway resurfacing works When: July 9-July 12 | Google Maps

