Kind Hearted Thieves, a ‘folk grunge’ outfit founded by South Shore musician Jamie Ramsden, were sent drumming tracks laid down by Dave Abbruzzese, a Grammy-nominated former member of grunge giants Pearl Jam and a string of other bands such as IMFs, Pseutopia, GRO and many more.

The ‘grunge’ sound – a hard rock genre which developed in Seattle, USA, in the early 1990s – included bands such as Nirvana, Alice in Chains and Pearl Jam.

Without being in the room with the band, Bali-based Dave was able to work with them as they sent their additions to the three tracks back and forward to each other via file transfer method, We Transfer.

Jamie Ramsden (centre) wit Kind Heated Thieves

Dave even helped mix four of the songs as well as laying down drums for tracks Arthur, Dark Petal and Kingdom of Ash.

Even without Dave’s input, the funding for the finished album – ‘Love and Other Curses: The Maxim of Societal Enigma, Road Beyond Ruin’ – was also remarkable, with the band raising £9,000 through a generous support for a crowdfunding appeal.

Kind Hearted Thieves began as a solo project by Jamie during the 2020 lockdown before growing into a live band.

Jamie Ramsden and Kind Hearted Thieves

Jamie, 37, said: “It was amazing to get Dave onboard and I still can’t believe it has happened, really – he is a phenomenal drummer and all-round musician.

"To people who like rock music – especially grunge – he is a living legend.

"Probably the record that has influenced me more than any other was Pearl Jam’s MTV Unplugged, which has Dave on it – and 30 years later he is playing on our album!"

How did Dave Abruzzese get involved?

Dave Abbruzzese performs during the Native American Music Awards in Hard Rock Live. (Photo by Ralph Notaro/Getty Images)

In an unlikely development, it turned out that one of Kind Hearted Thieves’ fans had got to know Dave, initially via an online chat group, and he added Jamie to the group.

Jamie said: “After a while Dave and me ended up talking on the phone and he was just really down-to-earth.”

The pair soon discovered that they were kindred spirits and friendship formed and after Jamie shared some of the music he was working on, Dave said he wanted very much to contribute in any way possible.

In addition to his own contributions, Dave introduced pal Jeff Nolan – a talented guitarist- to the music and Jeff lent his talents too.

Completing the circle and bringing all the songs from across time together was the talented mastering engineer Ludwing Diaz.

What Dave said

Dave said, "This music hit me in just the right way.

"The honesty and the determination of the music made me pay attention, but it was my conversations with Jamie and that the depth of his passion matched his talents... ...and he is the genuine article. I couldn't silence my desire to contribute to the album. I am proud to be a part of this album."

The album itself is a collection of poignant, yet hopeful musical stories touching on sensitive subjects such as addiction, illness, and pain.

It was recorded in St Annes in the studio of producer Dave Benkel.

Joining Jamie in the band are Fylde coast musicians Mike Byles (drums), Polly Cheer (fiddle), Andy Bruce (bass, backing vocals) and JP McBride (banjo, lap steel guitar).

Jamie added: “I just want to thank everyone who helped fund the album – it’s deeply appreciated.”