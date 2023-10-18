A generous donation from The Sir Ken Dodd Foundation has provided a huge boost to Blackpool’s Showtown museum.

With less than a year to go before the curtain is raised on Showtown in 2024, the project has received an undisclosed cash gift to support the museum's learning facilities.

The donation will support the creation of a dedicated learning space at Showtown, which will enable children from across Blackpool to better understand the town’s founding role in the entertainment industry.

What is Showtown and when will it open?

Lady Anne Dodd behind the scenes at the forthcoming Showtown museum. Inset: Sir Ken Dodd at the Grand Theatre

The museum, set to open in March 2024, will be located close to the Blackpool Tower and will consist of interactive galleries that tell stories from the world of shows, circus, magic, dance, the Illuminations and all the joy of being by the seaside.

Lady Anne Dodd, the comedy legend’s wife, went behind the scenes at the new museum to view the Sir Ken Dodd Foundation Learning space which will help local young people to reclaim their rich entertainment heritage, develop a genuine sense of pride, and nurture future aspirations in the arts.

Although fundraising efforts continue to enable the initial project to be delivered, donations are crucial to enable Showtown’s heritage collections and archives to be protected and help deliver projects that enable people to learn about Blackpool’s entertainment history.

Blackpool played a huge role in Sir Ken’s career and he features in the exhibitions and inspires activities that will be delivered when it opens in 2024.

What they said

Lady Anne Dodd, trustee of the Sir Ken Dodd Foundation, set up in her late husband’s memory, said: “Ken performed in Blackpool throughout his working life, from 1953 to 2017 “From 1962 Ken topped the bill and held the record for six seasons at the Blackpool Opera House with sell out shows.

"Blackpool is a true show town, and it continues to provide a springboard to launch the careers of entertainers from far and wide.

“Showtown will provide a much-needed platform to remember and celebrate the careers of entertainers like Ken and we’re delighted that, through his legacy, we can support it.”

Liz Moss, chief executive of the Blackpool Heritage and Museum Trust, the charity that operates Showtown said: “Showtown is such an exciting and ambitious project, and will provide an important platform from which we can share the full breadth of Blackpool’s rich heritage with residents and visitors alike.

“Our aspiration is to celebrate Blackpool’s entertainment industry, to teach young people about the town’s history and to provide free admission to local residents - thanks to the generous support of our donors.

"Sir Ken Dodd was a huge part of Blackpool’s history, so we’re delighted to be able to honour his memory in this way.”

Kerry Vasiliou, Showtown’s Learning and Engagement Manager added: “Much of our work with young people, through both schools and community-based projects, is focused on using entertainment and performance skills to build confidence.

“We are extremely grateful to the Sir Ken Dodd Foundation for providing a facility to help us work with potential stars in Blackpool for many years to come.”

Showtown is set to attract over 200,000 visitors each year, offering a significant boost to tourist numbers and economic growth.