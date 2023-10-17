News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Welsh crooner who achieved dream of Blackpool residency now plans Ken Dodd singing tribute

A Welsh country singer and crooner who has landed a residency at Blackpool is planning a tribute to Ken Dodd.
By Richard Hunt
Published 17th Oct 2023, 19:36 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 19:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

But Mike Greatrex, from Cardiff, won't be attempting an impression of the late Master of Mirth’s rib-tickling comedy routines.

He plans to pay tribute to the legendary entertainer’s other great talent – his prowess as a singer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doddy, as he was often known, had a fine singing voice and enjoyed a string of hit singles in the 1960s with songs such as Love is Like a Violin, Happiness, Tears, The River and Eight by Ten, among others.

Most Popular
Johnny Doe (right) is planning a singing tribute to Ken DoddJohnny Doe (right) is planning a singing tribute to Ken Dodd
Johnny Doe (right) is planning a singing tribute to Ken Dodd
Read More
Interactive play ‘The Importance of Being… Earnest?’ makes Blackpool audiences t...

Mike came to Blackpool in the summer to follow his dream and get a residency in Blackpool.

And the dream became a reality as he is now performing at the New Oxford Hotel, on Albert Road, on Friday nights at 8pm

He put his savings into the enterprise and booked into a hotel in July as long as it took to get the residency.

Hide Ad

Performing as his alter ego, Johnny Doe, he speaks in an American drawl from the Deep South and dresses all in black.

Hide Ad

Mike said: “It’s great to get the residency – now I’m hoping people will put the word out.

“One of my plans is a Ken Dodd tribute – he had a brilliant voice and quite a few of his songs were actually in the Country style.

"I have about 20 of them in my repertoire and I’m planning on doing a tribute night very soon.”

In the meantime Johnny Doe will be performing classic country tunes by his idols Johnny Cash, Elvis, Roy Orbison and many others.

Related topics:BlackpoolCardiff