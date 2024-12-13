How a new Winter Gardens partnership has & will continue fostering local talent

A new Winter Gardens Blackpool partnership is looking forward to another 12 months of helping local talent take to the stage as its first year proves a success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the curtain fell on the final night of the sell-out run of Sweeney Todd at the Winter Gardens Blackpool, Encore Productions, set up to provide opportunities for emerging artists, has barely paused for breath since it was launched just over 12 months ago.

Winter Gardens Blackpool says it has always been passionate about fostering the arts and nurturing talent within the local community and that’s why, in 2023, it decided to form a partnership with Encore Productions, led by Katie Edgar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Encore?

The mission of Encore is to make arts accessible to everyone in Blackpool, break down barriers, create connections, and ensure that everyone, regardless of their background, has the chance to express their creativity and talent.

The cast of Legally Blonde: The Musical, brought to you by Encore earlier this year. | Third party

What has Encore done in its first year?

Since its launch 12 months ago, it has run a wide range of workshops, training, and masterclasses, covering directing, singing and dance, delivered by some of the biggest touring shows appearing at the Opera House, Winter Gardens Blackpool.

Its biggest success though were the two runs of shows that have brought new audiences into the venue to witness the amazing array of talent discovered through the audition process.

The company, which received funding The Arts Council, had its debut performance of Legally Blonde The Musical in March this year which opened to acclaimed reviews for the cast and the talent involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October, following months of auditions and rehearsals, it had a sell-out run of an immersive musical thriller production of Sweeney Todd - The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, with a cast of 19 actors from all over the North West, in the Pavilion Theatre, Winter Gardens Blackpool.

Audiences were transported back in time as the theatre transformed into the infamous Mrs. Lovett’s pie shop, complete with the smells and flavours of Victorian London. The edge-of-the-seat production was enhanced by one of Mrs. Lovett’s infamous pies, baked specially for guests with every ticket.

A scene from Sweeney Todd at the Opera House. | submit

During the first year, Encore also launched Entracte – a professional group of eight performers, who are now accessing the professional world and are a bookable group appearing at events, including the support of musical theatre actress and singer Kelly Ellis.

Overall since its launch, Encore has:

· Added 50+ performers to its regular books

· Delivered over 500 hours of training and masterclasses to young people and aspiring actors

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Produced and directed 2 musicals at the Winter Gardens including a sell-out run of Sweeney Todd

· Sold over 7,600 tickets

Another scene from Encore's Sweeney Todd. | submit

What has been said of Encore’s work?

Katie Edgar, Director of Encore said: “The first year of Encore has far exceeded our expectations and those of everyone involved. The dual purpose of encouraging inclusion and skills provision in the arts for all, coupled with the support of the Winter Gardens team and a spectacular venue in which to perform, have been so rewarding.

“We are already planning our next production RENT which will appear at the Opera House in April next year and will be starting the audition process before Christmas – tickets are already on sale.”

Anthony Williams, Head of Marketing for the Winter Gardens Blackpool said: “Katie’s drive and enthusiasm for creating opportunities for young people in the North West is truly unparalleled. It has been incredibly rewarding to support the delivery of skills to the heart of our community, offering opportunities to those who may not otherwise have access to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The production of our own shows is also bringing new audiences into the venue, with the sell-out run of Sweeney Todd standing as a testament to the incredible skills and talent of all involved.”

And what aboput the year ahead?

In January the Encore Academy will be launched for 7-18 year olds dreaming of a career on the stage, or behind the scenes.

Open to all experience levels, there will be exclusive access to workshops, rehearsals and performances and the chance to learn from industry professionals.

For more information on future auditions and to register your interest visit Encore