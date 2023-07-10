House prices in Blackpool: The 14 cheapest neighbourhoods to buy property, according to latest figures

With rising mortgage rates adding to existing cost-of-living pressures, many people hunting for a house will be looking closely at how much they can afford to pay.

The Bank of England’s decision to hike the base rate by 0.5 percentage points to 5% in June has not dampened market expectations that interest rates will remain high for some time yet, and Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has warned homeowners face a “nightmare year” of soaring costs.

Moneyfacts, the financial data provider, warned people looking for a new mortgage deal faced rates about 3% higher than a year ago. Our own analysis shows monthly repayments for a £250,000 mortgage on an average two-year fix of 5.49% would cost £401 more per month than it did two years ago.

But with renters also facing large hikes in what they pay, many will still want to get onto the property ladder. Others may be wanting to relocate or downsize.

So which areas of Blackpool have the cheapest property prices? Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how sale prices vary across England’s suburbs, towns and villages.

The latest set of figures pinpoint the parts of Blackpool which had the cheapest homes, on average, in December 2022. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

Pictures used are for illustrative purposes only and not directly linked to the data.

1 . 14 of the cheapest neighbourhoods in Blackpool to buy property Below are 14 of the cheapest neighbourhoods in Blackpool to buy property Photo: google Photo Sales

2 . North East Centre In North East Centre, the average house price in December 2022 was £85,000 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . South Promenade & Seasiders Way In South Promenade & Seasiders Way, the average house price in December 2022 was £92,500 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Central Blackpool In Blackpool Central, the average house price in December 2022 was £94,000 Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Little Layton & Little Carlton In Little Layton & Little Carlton, the average house price in December 2022 was £102,500 Photo: Google Photo Sales

6 . Park Road In Park Road, the average house price in December 2022 was £109,250 Photo: Google Photo Sales

7 . Hawes Side In Hawes Side, the average house price in December 2022 was £115,000 Photo: Google Photo Sales

8 . Victoria In Victoria, the average house price in December 2022 was £116,500 Photo: Google Photo Sales