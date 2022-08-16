Homecare staff tackling marathon seafront walk in aid of Brian House and MND charities

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff, families and friends at Clifton Homecare office are planning a walk from their base on Orchard Road to Fleetwood Mount and back – a total of 26 miles – in one day to raise money for Brian House Children’s Hospice and the Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Team, based at Royal Preston Hospital.

The team will set off at 8am on Sunday, September 4, walking along the seafront, and aim to be back at the office by 5pm.

Caroline Cosh, Clifton Homecare managing director, said: “Both charities are very close to our hearts, and we are planning this walk in an effort to support them at a time when charities may still be struggling to raise funds.

The Clifton Homecare team will be tackling the marathon charity walk on Sunday, September 4.

“As well as the chance to raise much-needed money, this walk is a fantastic team-building opportunity, the chance to create some camaraderie and hopefully have some fun.

“We’ll be splitting into two teams – the first will set off from the office for the first 12 miles, and the second will be based at Fleetwood and ready to complete the second leg back to the office.

“We’re inviting clients and families to join us to help lift spirits for all or part of the journey, or just to cheer us on along the route.”

Brian House Children’s Hospice supports youngsters with life-limiting or life-threatening illness across the Fylde coast.

Janet Atkins, the charity’s corporate partnerships manager, said: “We are so thrilled the team at Clifton as chosen to support our dedicated children’s hospice.

“Every penny raised for Brian House will be spent providing very specialist care to children living with very complex conditions, support them and their families while helping to create wonderful memories.

“We wish the team the very best of luck.”

Paula Wilson, head of charities at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity, said: “It is a privilege to know our MND team here have been selected by Clifton Homecare to benefit from their heroic fundraising efforts.

"Our MND team work so hard in the fight against this terrible disease, we are so extremely grateful to everyone at Clifton Homecare for their ongoing support.”