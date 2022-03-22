The Green Loop project is being launched this month by Fylde Council in conjunction with community interest company UR Potential.

It’s comprised of three thematically-linked strands delivered by the community in collaboration with professional artists and environmentalists, and funded in part by an Arts Council England Grant.

Aiming to foster greater understanding of the natural world and exploring our connection to it, the project will provide meaningful volunteering opportunities for isolated young people whose life paths have been impacted by Covid-19, helping them develop skills and participate in social engagement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist Nerissa Cargill Thompson

Features of the project will include a commission created by renowned artist Nerissa Cargill Thompson, exploring the environmental impacts of plastic waste through a series of artworks created both using and inspired by litter found in the River Ribble.

Nerissa will collaborate with local businesses in developing an exhibition trail to be hosted along Fylde’s high streets.

Meanwhile, a workshop programme will offer Fylde residents the opportunity to engage with two emerging artists and a professional environmental artist.

They will research, design, create, promote, and retail a range of wearable or home accessories, made from or inspired by plastic waste found in the Ribble Estuary.

An Eco Maker’s Market, co-produced by Fylde residents in collaboration with Lancashire based art and design events Hopeful and Glorious, is also planned.

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee, said: “The Coronavirus pandemic has given many people the opportunity to explore creative outlets, and to develop a deeper appreciation of the natural environment. The Green Loop project aims to channel this positive spirit into something that helps those socially isolated young people in our community, and produces thought-provoking works of art.”

Nerissa Cargill Thompson said: "I am really excited about being lead artist for the Green Loop project as it brings together the key aims of my practice: helping people explore their creativity, sustainability and increasing awareness of the issue of plastic pollution and the small ways that we can all make a difference."