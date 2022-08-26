Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth Robb, 33, took over the lease of the former Store Twenty One premises on Lord Street in September last year and almost a year later will now open his Ex-Catalogue Discount Outlet there this Saturday (August 27).

It has been a frustrating wait for the businessman, who has other stores in Blackpool’s Hounds Hill Centre and Victoria Road West in Cleveleys, similarly selling clothes, bedding, furniture and items for the home.

Gareth Robb is opening his Ex Catalogue store in Lord Street, Fleetwood

Gareth initially planned to open the store in February and then in June, but difficulties with the electricity supply has meant a long delay.

He said: “It was a mess inside but someone needed to take a chance.

"Now we’ll be open seven days a week and we’ve employed 10 people so far, with more jobs to come.

"It’s been hard work but we can’t wait to open.

What a transformation - rows of clothes at the new Ex Catalogue store in Lord Street, Fleetwood, which open on Saturday (August 27)

"A lot of people have told me how much they welcome this new shop, offering something different and brightening up the high street.”

For residents in Fleetwood, the new store has come as a huge relief as the building, the biggest retail unit in the town centre, was closed for six years and became the town’s worst eyesore.

The enterprise has benefited from a Wyre Council regeneration grant of up to £25,000 and a further £15,000 will be spent by the business, with much of the money being used on internal and external regeneration work.

The store will finally open its doors tomorrow at 9am.

The Ex-Catalogue store is all set to open in Lord Street, Fleetwood, on Saturday (August 27)