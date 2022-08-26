Here's a look inside new Fleetwood store which opens on Saturday after eyesore transformed
Here’s a chance to see inside Fleetwood’s biggest store unit after it was transformed from a notorious eyesore into a bright new shop which opens tomorrow.
Gareth Robb, 33, took over the lease of the former Store Twenty One premises on Lord Street in September last year and almost a year later will now open his Ex-Catalogue Discount Outlet there this Saturday (August 27).
It has been a frustrating wait for the businessman, who has other stores in Blackpool’s Hounds Hill Centre and Victoria Road West in Cleveleys, similarly selling clothes, bedding, furniture and items for the home.
Gareth initially planned to open the store in February and then in June, but difficulties with the electricity supply has meant a long delay.
He said: “It was a mess inside but someone needed to take a chance.
"Now we’ll be open seven days a week and we’ve employed 10 people so far, with more jobs to come.
"It’s been hard work but we can’t wait to open.
"A lot of people have told me how much they welcome this new shop, offering something different and brightening up the high street.”
For residents in Fleetwood, the new store has come as a huge relief as the building, the biggest retail unit in the town centre, was closed for six years and became the town’s worst eyesore.
The enterprise has benefited from a Wyre Council regeneration grant of up to £25,000 and a further £15,000 will be spent by the business, with much of the money being used on internal and external regeneration work.
The store will finally open its doors tomorrow at 9am.