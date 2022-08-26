These Lancashire park homes residents in ‘living hell’ have been offered hope in their long running fees battle

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People at the West End Residential Park off Blackpool Road, Kirkham, have been locked in a bitter dispute with Hill Brothers Residential And Leisure Parks since they took over the site in December 2018.

Residents say their lives are a “living hell” since the Hills tripled the fees following a meeting at a Morecambe hotel in November 2019 and then later increased water charges.

Many of the residents are in their 90s and infirm and say the Hills have done no proper maintenance to the site, while roads and pathways are not made up and dangerously uneven for disabled people to use.

Residents at Westend Residential Park on Blackpool Road are in limbo with the site's owners who have demanded fee rises but have done no maintenance for years. Pictured are Alan Haworth, Dave Burrows and Alan Grundy

They say that the electricity supply to the site is faulty, leaving some picking up bills for other park homes and for lighting on the site and they say they are being made to feel like they are not wanted there and could lose their homes.

But now a tribunal hearing, long delayed due to Covid, will begin on October 11.

They are pinning their hopes on having contracts they say they were tricked into signing under duress in 2019 overturned.

The Gazette has repeatedly tried to contact the Hill Brothers for comments, but without success. Fylde MP Mark Menzies has also tried to intervene on the residents behalf, but vowed to carry on supporting them.

A derelict property at Westend Residential Park where residents in park homes are in dispute with owners

Resident Alan Haworth, 75, said: “We want the contracts we signed in 2019 made null and void as we believe they were done under duress. They told us our previous contracts were void, which we later found was not true, and they tripled the site fees.

"The Hills have done little to this site in years apart from some minor things.

"We had some women from Fylde council come round to inspect it in May and they sent a list of jobs to them, but nothing has been done. They were shocked at some of the things they saw here. We were sold a five star dream and this is not even one star.

"This has been making people’s lives a living hell. One of our neighbours in her 90s (Penny Bottomley) died this year. Her last months were just worry and stress.

Residents at Westend Residential Park on Blackpool Road say that unmade roads are dangerous for pensioners and disabled people to use

"We have a 90 year old lady here who cannot get out because the road is too dangerous to walk on.”

Neighbour Dave Burrows said: “Some properties don’t have electric meters and have to pay a share of the overall cost. Some people’s bills are £300 a month others, who share, pay £584. The street lighting keeps going off, there is no drainage on the new part of the site and it floods when it rains and the house at the entrance to the site is derelict with grass growing inside it. We have been living with this anxiety for years now.”

Mr Menzies said: “I will be making sure that relevant ministers and officials in Government are following the case closely and are aware of the details. I want to be certain the legislation offers the necessary protections for residents.

“I am 100 per cent behind these residents and it is important the matter is brought to a successful conclusion."