The event, which will take place on Sunday, May 7, includes a parade of heritage trams, an afternoon of live entertainment featuring a host of performers, an outdoor picnic area, and a free screening of the Coronation concert from Windsor Castle.

Blackpool will stage its own glittering royal finale with a bespoke, synchronised light show on The Blackpool Tower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is being staged by the Blackpool Tourism Improvement District in association with VisitBlackpool and Blackpool Transport and here’s what to look out for:

A vintage tram parade will be among the Coronation celebration events in Blackpool on Sunday, May 7. PIcture: Gary Mitchell.

Heritage Tram Parade

The parade will see 11 trams from the restored heritage collection travel in convoy from the Pleasure Beach to Little Bispham. The convoy, which sets off at 2.15pm, will pause at the Tower Festival Headland for a unique opportunity to capture some of the finest heritage trams in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trams featuring in the parade include two 1930s Open Boat trams; two-single deckers; four double-deckers; and the three illuminated trams – the Western Train, trawler and HMS Blackpool frigate. Tickets to ride the heritage trams during the parade are now on sale here: https://blackpoolheritage.com/kings-coronation-parade/

Blackpool certainly plans to celebrate the King's Coronation in style.

The Big Comedy Carpet Coronation Lunch

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 3pm, people can bring a picnic, relax, and take advantage of an al fresco dining area opposite The Blackpool Tower or take advantage of the on-site food huts serving a wide variety of hot and cold food.

There will be free live entertainment throughout the afternoon, hosted by Blackpool’s Hayley Kay. The programme includes performances from:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicki French: Best-known for her 1995 dance cover version of "Total Eclipse of the Heart", which reached the US and UK top five, and for representing the United Kingdom in the 2000 Eurovision Song Contest in Stockholm

Families enjoying The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Blackpool last year. Picture: David Nelson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leanne Jones: British actress best known for her role as Tracy Turnblad in the West End production of the musical Hairspray, which has seen her scoop a number of major awards including the 2008 Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Rachael Wooding: Yorkshire-born musical theatre performer, best known for her performances in We Will Rock You. She also performed the title role in Evita The Musical on the UK tour.

Rob King: Reached the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent in Series 13. In his audition, he performed a rousing rendition of "Rise Like A Phoenix", a song originally performed by Eurovision 2014 winner Conchita Wurst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angels Elite: The locally-based song and dance team are Rio, James, Lewis, Dan, Madison and Missy, with an age range of 15-18years. They are in popular demand performing at events across the UK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jersey Beats: Matt Andrew leads the vocal quartet in a tribute to Frankie Valli – telling the story of the band and how they formed the group which took them to the dizzy heights of television appearances, fame and fortune.

Mooky and Boo: The stars of Blackpool Tower Circus will step out of the ring and on to the Tower Festival Headland as they bring their unique brand of circus antics to the Coronation event. As Mooky, Laci Endresz Jr. has worked in most of the leading circuses in Europe and performed at the Royal Command Performance.

Chloe Byrnes: Locally-based singer who has performed at many events and venues across Blackpool and appeared at Blackpool’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year.

Caine Ward: Probably best known for being the guitarist for platinum-selling singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado but is a consummate vocalist in his own right having been the voice on numerous hit records around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Moulding: North West-based magician who has performed at hundreds of events across the UK and worldwide, ranging from intimate magic shows to audiences of thousands.

Johnny Wright: Blackpool-born Johnny Wright started performing at the age of 13. In 2007 he joined UK boyband Frixion and toured the country promoting their music, supporting acts like N-Dubz, Jessie J, Alexandra Burke, The Wanted, McFly and others. His new album, Tales From The 45, is out now.

Ryan Cregan: A talented vocalist covering a range of different genres of music who has performed in many venues in the North West. Influenced predominantly by soul and Motown music, he brings the sounds of the 60s and 70s to the stage.

The programme will also feature the highly entertaining song and dance act, Iconic Legends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the entertainment, there will be fun activities and competitions for children, including a chance to decorate their own version of the Coronation crown and win some great prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crowns are available to collect from the Tourist Information Centre adjacent to the Tower Festival Headland and can be brought along on May 7 and entered into the competition.

Evening on the Comedy Carpet

From 8pm, the party will continue with a free live screening of the Coronation Concert from Windsor Castle. The concert will be streamed on to a screen on the Tower Festival Headland with specially-lit bespoke illuminations for the Coronation. The finale to Blackpool’s day of celebration will see an interactive light show on The Blackpool Tower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Shane, chair of the TBID Management Steering Group, said: “Our Coronation event typifies what Blackpool does best – brilliant free entertainment for all the family to enjoy. It promises to be a wonderful opportunity to celebrate a moment of history.”

A Visit Blackpool spokesperson added: “The celebrations gives us a unique opportunity to showcase some of our most famous assets – the fleet of heritage trams, the Illuminations and, of course, The Blackpool Tower. It is the sort of celebration that people will find only in Blackpool.”

Advertisement Hide Ad