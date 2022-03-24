It’s all free, the weather forecast is good and organisers Global Beach Sports, who are staging the event in conjunction with Fylde Council, are keen to see as many people as possible going along to enjoy themselves.

The event, on the sands next to the pier, has grown to two days after making a successful single day debut last September and Global Sports chief executive Jason Harborrow says it is five or six times bigger than then.

It’s on from 10am to 4pm both days and along with a wide range of sports in which to participate, from touch rugby to tug of war, there will be a spectacular displays of BMX riding and kite flying, as well as a fairground.

The BMX cycling display will be back after impressing the crowds at last September's debut of the beach sports event in St Annes

“We are delighted to be bringing our Global Beach Sports Day to St Annes this weekend," said Jason. “It’s going to be a massive event for the whole family with free sports and activities which everyone can enjoy.

"It's great that the weather forecast is so positive and we can’t wait to see everybody having a great time in the sun.”

Spectators are welcome throughout and St Annes Enterprise Partnership chairman Veli Kirk, who is sponsoring the event’s prizes via his Anatolia Sea View restaurant, said: “It’s great for the town that we have this event on our glorious sands and I look forward to seeing lots of people there.”

The tug of war will again be a feature.

Features to watch out for are:

Saturday: BMX, sponsored by Street Food and featuring Danny Butler, five times UK and European champion; Softball (in partnership with LSA Softball UK); Tug of war (England Tug of War Association); Netball; Dancing (Dance Etc); Inflatables including a rodeo bull; kites (Smilefactor 10).

Sunday: Walking Rugby Tournament (Fylde Rugby Foundation); Softball Tournament (in partnership with LSA Softball UK); Football (Beachfest UK); Dancing (Dance Etc); inflatables including such as a rodeo bull; kites (Smilefactor 10); Touch Rugby ( Wigan Touch Warriors)

Food, drinks and the fairground will be available throughout both days.