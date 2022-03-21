Following the success of the inaugural Beach Fun Day on St Annes sands last September, a full weekend of sports, music, and family fun ois set for this Saturday and Sunday, March 26 and 27.

The two-day festival, organised by Global Beach Sports and funded in part by the Fylde Council ARG Events Support Scheme, will offer the opportunity to participate in a host of sports and games, with spectators also very welcome.

It’s on between 10am and 4pm both days, with a funfair also featuring and Global Beach Sports chief executive Jason Harborrow is promising it will be ‘five or six times bigger’ than it was on its debut in September.

Volleyball on the beach at last September's event

Global Beach Sports is working with partners both national and local, including Fylde Rugby Community Foundation and Fylde Coast Futsal Club, to bring rugby, football, netball, volleyball, and softball onto the sands with coaching and competition, all situated within AirParx inflatable pitches.

Jason said: “We are delighted to be bringing our Global Beach Sports Day to St Annes this weekend, its going to be a massive event for the whole family with free sports and activities which everyone can enjoy.”

St Annes Enterprise Partnership chairman Veli Kirk’s restaurant the Anatolia Sea View is among the sponsors of the event and he said: “It will be brilliant to see the Beach Sport back and would urge people to go along and support it.

"It’s great to see St Annes attracting events such as this and it is important that they are well supported and keep coming back to town.

"It’s all good for St Annes’ business and promotion of the area of which we are so proud. The beach is one our town’s greatest assets and it is great to see it being made the most of in this way.

"I hope lots of people go along and take part in the sports on offer and that there are also plenty there to cheer them on and show how much St Annes welcomes the event.

"It was great fun last September and I’m really looking forward to its return.”