Help keep our beautiful coastline litter-free: litter pick marathon coming to Blackpool

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Apr 2025, 14:08 BST
A litter pick marathon event is coming to Blackpool next month thanks to a new local partnership.

Enveco NW, Blackpool Council’s wholly owned waste company, is partnering with the Sea Life Centre Blackpool to host a Litter Picking Marathon along Blackpool Beach and Seafront.

The event aims to clean up the area while promoting sustainability and community involvement.

Below is everything you need to know...

When and where is the marathon?

The event will take place on Tuesday, May 6 from 9:30am to 10:30 am, with multiple locations available for participants to join in the effort.

There will be four start locations:

  • Queens Promenade – Opposite Norbreck Castle
  • Gynn Square – Near Jubilee Gardens
  • Central Promenade – Opposite The Sea Life Centre
  • South Promenade – Near the Tram Depot
Enveco NW and Sea Life Centre have teamed up for Blackpool Beach Litter Picking MarathonEnveco NW and Sea Life Centre have teamed up for Blackpool Beach Litter Picking Marathon
Enveco NW and Sea Life Centre have teamed up for Blackpool Beach Litter Picking Marathon | Inset: Lara Jameson on Pexels

Who can take part?

The initiative is open to everyone—residents, businesses, and visitors.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

What has been said about the event?

Diane Farley, Enveco’s Neighbourhood Officer, said: “We’re excited to collaborate with the Sea Life Centre and encourage as many people as possible to get involved. Together, we can help keep Blackpool’s beautiful coastline litter-free.”

What do I need to do if I want to take part?

Participants are asked to sign up in advance via the online registration form.

All necessary equipment, including litter pickers and bags, will be provided.

Attendees should wear suitable clothing and footwear for the event.

For more information and to sign up go to www.enveconw.co.uk/litterpick

