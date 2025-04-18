Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 77 roadworks beginning between Monday, April 21 and Sunday, April 27, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde & Wyre roadworks
Major roadworks starting in Fylde & Wyre between Monday, Apr 21 and Sunday, Apr 27 | Google Maps
2. Porter Street East, Wesham
What: Road closure
Why: [Utility asset works] Connection notice to works on station road
When: Apr 21-May 2 | Google Maps
3. Billington Street East, Wesham
What: Road closure
Why: [Utility asset works] Connection notice to works on station road
When: Apr 21-May 2 | Google Maps
4. Rawlinson Street, Wesham
What: Road closure
Why: [Utility asset works] Connection notice to works on station road
When: Apr 21-May 2 | Google Maps
5. Briar Road, Thornton Cleveleys
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility asset works] Connection notice in relation to works on Lawsons road
When: Apr 21-May 6 | Google Maps
6. Clifton Drive, Lytham St Annes
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL BUS SHELTER
When: Apr 22-Apr 23 | Google Maps
