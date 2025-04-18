Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 77 roadworks beginning between Monday, April 21 and Sunday, April 27, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Fylde & Wyre roadworks Major roadworks starting in Fylde & Wyre between Monday, Apr 21 and Sunday, Apr 27

Porter Street East, Wesham What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Connection notice to works on station road When: Apr 21-May 2

Billington Street East, Wesham What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Connection notice to works on station road When: Apr 21-May 2

Rawlinson Street, Wesham What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Connection notice to works on station road When: Apr 21-May 2

Briar Road, Thornton Cleveleys What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Connection notice in relation to works on Lawsons road When: Apr 21-May 6