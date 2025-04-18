Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Apr 2025, 13:09 BST

Next week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, including multiple road closures.

Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 77 roadworks beginning between Monday, April 21 and Sunday, April 27, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting in Fylde & Wyre between Monday, Apr 21 and Sunday, Apr 27

1. Fylde & Wyre roadworks

Major roadworks starting in Fylde & Wyre between Monday, Apr 21 and Sunday, Apr 27 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Connection notice to works on station road When: Apr 21-May 2

2. Porter Street East, Wesham

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Connection notice to works on station road When: Apr 21-May 2 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Connection notice to works on station road When: Apr 21-May 2

3. Billington Street East, Wesham

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Connection notice to works on station road When: Apr 21-May 2 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Connection notice to works on station road When: Apr 21-May 2

4. Rawlinson Street, Wesham

What: Road closure Why: [Utility asset works] Connection notice to works on station road When: Apr 21-May 2 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Connection notice in relation to works on Lawsons road When: Apr 21-May 6

5. Briar Road, Thornton Cleveleys

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility asset works] Connection notice in relation to works on Lawsons road When: Apr 21-May 6 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL BUS SHELTER When: Apr 22-Apr 23

6. Clifton Drive, Lytham St Annes

What: Two-way signals Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL BUS SHELTER When: Apr 22-Apr 23 | Google Maps

Related topics:LythamRoad ClosuresMotorists
