The Healthier Fleetwood group was presented with the award by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs Christine Kirk DL, along with five other groups in Lancashire.

Healthier Fleetwood was commended for its efforts in successfully connecting and supporting the town's vibrant network of groups and individuals, in a bid to improve health and wellbeing in the town.

Members of Healthier Fleetwood with The Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs Christine Kirk DL, second right.

The umbrella group was established in 2016 by Mountview Surgery GP Mark Spencer after a report highlighted the fact that parts of the town had a lower than average life expectancy.

Dr Spencer worked closely with community leaders and residents to act in the town.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is the equivalent of the MBE for groups of volunteers who work in their local community for the benefit of others.

This prestigious award ceremony was held on Monday July 11 at County Hall in Preston.

Each of the groups received a certificate signed by HM The Queen and an exclusive commemorative crystal, presented by Mrs Kirk.

Mrs Kirk said Healthier Fleetwood had received the award for its work in providing help and support to residents of all ages in the Fleetwood area.

She said: “Healthier Fleetwood listens and responding to the needs of the community and encourages people to take control of their own health and wellbeing.

"This group, although quite small, has massive ambition and a huge reach due to its team of hard-working dedicated volunteers and staff. “Healthier Fleetwood is a point of contact for the whole community, supporting residents to improve their physical and mental health by connecting them to each other and to the services available.

“Their whole-town approach is exceptional, particularly through the Covid pandemic, and has been recognised as exemplary by the NHS nationally.”

"This award is a recognition of how much has been achieved by the whole community and a great way to say thank you as we look to the challenges ahead."