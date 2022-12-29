Hays Travel in Cleveleys will be staging a grand opening at its new premises at 94 Victoria Road West on Friday January 6, when customers old and new will be invited to take a peek inside.

There will also be Prosecco and cake on offer on the day.

The branch was previously run by Thomas Cook but when that company went bust in September 2019, Hays Travel bought Cook's retail estate, taking on all 555 shops including the one in Cleveleys.

Hays Travel in Cleveleys has relocated to a new premises. Pictured are (from left): Jade Burke, Katie Rawcliffe, Louise Shepherd (branch manager) and Rhiann Jones

Although a number of these outlets across the country have since closed due to the pandemic, the Cleveleys branch continues to thrive.

In Cleveleys, the three-strong team based there were able to keep their jobs and Hays bolstered the total staff numbers to seven.

However, the premises were starting to look tired and now the team has moved over the road.

Hays Travel in Cleveleys has relocated to new premises across the road - pictured are (from left): Mark Vaughan, Louise Shepherd (branch manager), Paul Wood and Katie Rawcliffe

Branch manager Louise Shepherd said: “It’s fair to say the premises at our old place were no longer at their best and it was decided that relocation was the answer.

"We haven’t moved far, though, we are literally over the road.

"On January 6 we will be welcoming people to take a look inside – we’ll have balloons up and there will be Prosecco and cake too.”

The travel industry was certainly hit hard by the pandemic and some holidaymakers have resorted to going online and not visiting established high street agencies.

Hays Travel has relocated to bright new premises at 94 Victoria Road West, in Cleveleys

But Louise says travel agents still play a vital role and can offer travellers vital peace of mind.

She said: “We really look after people from start to finish, and if there are any doubts or questions, we are ready to try and answer them, with the personal touch.

