News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hays travel agents in Cleveleys move to bigger and brighter premises - just across the road

A popular travel agents branch in Cleveleys has relocated to a larger and brighter premises – just across the road.

By Richard Hunt
21 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 5:40pm

Hays Travel in Cleveleys will be staging a grand opening at its new premises at 94 Victoria Road West on Friday January 6, when customers old and new will be invited to take a peek inside.

There will also be Prosecco and cake on offer on the day.

Hide Ad

The branch was previously run by Thomas Cook but when that company went bust in September 2019, Hays Travel bought Cook's retail estate, taking on all 555 shops including the one in Cleveleys.

Hays Travel in Cleveleys has relocated to a new premises. Pictured are (from left): Jade Burke, Katie Rawcliffe, Louise Shepherd (branch manager) and Rhiann Jones
Most Popular

Although a number of these outlets across the country have since closed due to the pandemic, the Cleveleys branch continues to thrive.

Read More
Aldi: Supermarket giant donates 11,540 meals in Lancashire on Christmas Eve
Hide Ad

In Cleveleys, the three-strong team based there were able to keep their jobs and Hays bolstered the total staff numbers to seven.

However, the premises were starting to look tired and now the team has moved over the road.

Hide Ad
Hays Travel in Cleveleys has relocated to new premises across the road - pictured are (from left): Mark Vaughan, Louise Shepherd (branch manager), Paul Wood and Katie Rawcliffe

Branch manager Louise Shepherd said: “It’s fair to say the premises at our old place were no longer at their best and it was decided that relocation was the answer.

Hide Ad

"We haven’t moved far, though, we are literally over the road.

"On January 6 we will be welcoming people to take a look inside – we’ll have balloons up and there will be Prosecco and cake too.”

Hide Ad

The travel industry was certainly hit hard by the pandemic and some holidaymakers have resorted to going online and not visiting established high street agencies.

Hays Travel has relocated to bright new premises at 94 Victoria Road West, in Cleveleys
Hide Ad

But Louise says travel agents still play a vital role and can offer travellers vital peace of mind.

She said: “We really look after people from start to finish, and if there are any doubts or questions, we are ready to try and answer them, with the personal touch.

Hide Ad

"I think that despite the difficulties in the industry, travel agents really came into their own during Covid, because a lot of holidaymakers did struggle to get their refunds after they had just booked online and their holidays were cancelled, while we were able to look after our customers.”