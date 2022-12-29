The retailer made the generous donations to charities, community groups and food banks across the county on Christmas Eve.

Aldi work with both Neighbourly and charity partners to collect unsold fresh and chilled food when stores closed early on Christmas Eve. It will repeat the initiative on New Year’s Eve.

Aldi’s Emergency Winter Foodbank Fund saw the supermarket also commit this year to donating £250,000 to charities throughout the winter season.

Aldi donated more than 10,000 meals to people in need in Lancashire on Christmas Eve.

Liz Fox, Aldi UK’s Corporate Responsibility Director, said: “We are incredibly proud to have supported so many amazing charities and community groups in Lancashire this Christmas, helping them to provide warm and healthy festive meals to those in need.

“We know that the festive period will have been a particularly challenging time for so many this year which is why we also launched our Emergency Foodbank Fund – allowing us to support even more organisations at a time of heightened demand.”

All of Aldi’s 980 UK stores donate surplus food to good causes all year round, with more than 27 million meals being handed out since its partnership with Neighbourly began in 2019.