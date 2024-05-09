Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Age catches up with all of us, even the famous, as Blackpool born star Hayley Tamaddon this week pointed out..

Bispham based actress Hayley, 47, took to her Instagram story yesterday to update her 98k followers on her day so far.

However the mum of one, who speaks to the camera from inside her car, was soon distracted by a sign of ageing she catches sight of on her phone.

In the video, a baseball hat cladded Hayley starts by saying: “Happy Wednesday everybody - middle of the week. My little boy slept like a dream last night so I’m up, I’m at the gym - well I’m in the car park, I will go in.”

She then pauses and continues: “God look at my neck! It’s looking old. What can we do about that? What’s that hylachloric acid or whatever they use?”

After she stops caresses her neck, Hayley adds: “God it’s bad that innit! I’m getting old. 47, 48 next, agh!”

Hayley Tamaddon shared a rather funny video of herself noticing her ‘wrinkly neck’ for the first time.

Turning back to the camera after her fake scream, the soap star said: “Age is just a number, I don’t feel it. My neck might look it but I do not feel my age. I’m off into the gym now to lift some weights. Yes, come on!”

In overlay text above her story, Hayley also wrote: “Any wrinkly neck solutions let me know [laughing emojis]”

What are some wrinkly neck solutions?

As Hayley attempts to say in her video, hyaluronic acid is recommended as a way to reduce horizontal neck wrinkles. Many health and beuaty brands sell their own version.

Other methods include ensuring you wear SPF suncreen each day, keep hydrated, eat a balanced diet and consider using a moisturiser with antioxidants, retinols, peptides, and growth factors.

Hayley is best known for playing Del Dingle in Emmerdale (2005-2007) and Andrea Beckett in Coronation Street (2013-2015).

She also won ITV's Dancing on Ice in 2010, alongside her professional skating partner, Dan Whiston, 47, also from Blackpool - before coming runner-up in the 2014 series of the show as well. Most recently, Hayley toured the UK playing Miss Hedge in the musical 'Everyboy's Talking about Jamie' which came to Blackpool back in November, as well as performining in a Jack and the Beanstalk pantomime.