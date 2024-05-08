Watch more of our videos on Shots!

35-year-old Nicola from Blackpool, who also played Nicola Rubinstein in Coronation Street between 2017 and 2019, has been the host of Talk TV’s breakfast show ‘Talk Today’ since October, alongside the Jeremy Kyle Show star.

Talk Today was Nicola’s first time ever presenting her own show and she spoke exclusively to the Gazette about what an exciting opportunity it was, at the time telling us “I’m still pinching myself to be honest.”

North Shore born Nicola had also promised that she would use her platform to talk about “more regional stories that matter to the people of Blackpool”, and indeed she stood up for her hometown on Talk Today, when a survey named Blackpool the third most dangerous major town in England.

Discussing the news on the show, Nicola, who welcomed her first child with fiancé Nikesh Patel in January, said: “I'm going to staunchly defend my hometown. Blackpool gets these kinds of stories all the time partly because yes, it has got economic issues, it has issues with crime etc but also because I think there's often this tendency to put down a town that was formerly this tourism hotspot.

“I would say, particularly in the last ten years, Blackpool has gone from strength to strength. There are some beautiful places you can go. I'm getting married there next year. I cannot wait to bring all my friends up from London to Blackpool and show them a good time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool born Nicola Thorp is no longer a presenter on Talk Today as Talk TV has gone off air. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

However the former Arnold School pupil has now lost her job as a presenter of the breakfast show only six months after its launch as Talk TV has removed all its shows off linear television (that is satellite and cable TV).

The closure was first announced in March and took place on April 30, with Talk Today’s last show broadcasting on April 26 and Talk TV finally being removed from all broadcast platforms by May 2.

Talk TV has now rebranded as a streaming service called ‘Talk’ and its new Youtube based programme listings features a reduced list of household names.

Presenters such as Jeremy Kyle, Julia Hartley-BrewerNicole and Mike Graham are hosting new programmes on the streaming service whilst recent Celebrity Big Brother star Sharon Osbourne, and Nicola, whose family have run Stanton’s Rock Factory since 1962, have not been reinstated.