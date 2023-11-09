Blackpool is the most dangerous major town in Lancashire, according to figures.

The resort is also the third most dangerous overall out of Lancashire's 236 towns, villages, and cities.

The overall crime rate in Blackpool in 2022 was 162 crimes per 1,000 people, in statistics coordinated by public safety data group CrimeRate.

This compares poorly to Lancashire's overall crime rate, coming in 95% higher than the Lancashire rate of 83 per 1,000 residents.

For England, Wales, and Northern Ireland as a whole, Blackpool is the third most dangerous major town, and the 174th most dangerous location out of all towns, cities, and villages.

In May 2022, Blackpool had the worst crime rate in Lancashire for bicycle theft, with 40 crimes reported and a crime rate of 0.27 per 1,000 inhabitants.

October 2022 was also a bad month for Blackpool residents, when it was Lancashire's most dangerous area for burglary, recording 97 crimes at a rate of 0.67 per 1,000 residents.

Blackpool recorded 142 reports of criminal damage and arson during December 2022, making its crime rate of 0.97 the worst for criminal damage and arson in Lancashire that month.

The most common crimes in Blackpool are violence and sexual offences, with 11,339 offences during 2022, giving a crime rate of 78.

This is per cent higher than 2021's figure of 10,741 offences and a difference of 4.10 from 2021's crime rate of 74.