The popular 1987 movie starring the late Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey will take centre stage at the Winter Gardens, at Church Street in Blackpool from Wednesday, September 27 to Saturday, October 7, 2023. It will feature musical numbers including smash chart hits I've had The Time of my life, Hungry Eyes, Hey Baby and She's Like the Wind and will follow the story of Frances "Baby" Houseman as she learns how to dance and falls in love with her rebellious dance instructor Johnny Castle while on holiday at a swanky resort with her family.

Producer Karl Sydow co- produced ‘JOEY’ starring John Simm (Best Actor) which won best UK film at the SohoLIFF 2021. In 2020 he also produced Sting’s The Last Ship at The Ahmanson in LA and The Golden Gate in San Francisco and in 2019 at The Princess of Wales, Toronto, following a 2018 tour of the UK and Ireland. He has also produced Broadway productions of The Seagull with A listers Carey Mulligan, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Peter Sarsgaard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "We can’t wait to bring this amazing show back to the Winter Gardens Blackpool following its incredible audience reception in the Summer of 2021. Now more than ever, theatre needs the excitement and joy that Dirty Dancing brings – you’ll have the time of your life!"

A Dirty Dancing stage production will take place at Blackpool's Winter Gardens next year. It will star Michael O'Reilly (Johhny), Kira Malou (Baby) and Carlie Milner (Penny)

It was also announced earlier this year that a Dirty Dancing 2 was in the works for 2024 which would star original cast members including Jennifer Grey. Written by Elizabeth Chomko and Levine, Dirty Dancing 2 centers on Baby's return to Kellerman's Resort, with her history with the place intertwining with a new young couple at the resort as they tackle romance and dancing. At this time no other cast members have been announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage will be directed by Federico Bellone (West Side Story, Milan; Sunset Boulevard, Milan) and choreographed by Austin Wilks.

With the cast yet to be announced, tickets are available now at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I carried a watermelon!"

They can also be purchased by calling the Box Office on: 0844 770 0593.

Advertisement Hide Ad