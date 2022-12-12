Owners, Paul and Julie Reynolds, started to worry when the family dog started vomiting tiny bits of bile.

So they took Jet to the vets where he was given anti-sickness medication and antibiotics.

But after no signs of improvement, Jet returned for an x-ray which showed a large, round object in his stomach, which resulted in an emergency operation.

Labrador survives life saving surgery after a 5cm x 5cm stone is found in its stomach at Vets4Pets, Cleveleys

Martin Chamberlain, Veterinary Surgeon and Practice Owner at Vets4Pets Cleveleys said: “When we performed an exploratory laparotomy we found a large stone stuck in the join between his stomach and his intestines.

Surgery was extremely tricky and we were worried that the location of the blockage might affect his chance of a good outcome."

The hour-long procedure saw vets at the practice remove a stone, which measured approximately 5cm by 5cm, from Jet’s stomach and then repair the damage to his intestines. Over the following days, Jet was monitored carefully by the team and provided with supportive care.

Jet returned home after a couple of days, and two weeks later he was back to his ‘usual cheeky self’.

Paul and Julie said: “To this day we have no idea when or where he picked up the stone. We had not been to the beach for a few weeks and Jet has never been one for chewing or swallowing anything previously.”

Dr Chamberlain added: “It’s really lucky that Jet’s owners spotted signs that he was unwell and brought him into the practice. It can be very difficult to know when a dog has swallowed something they shouldn’t, and unfortunately in Jet’s case the stone had shifted and become lodged in the stomach, meaning that without rapid intervention his condition was life-threatening.”

