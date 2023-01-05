Harry was a member of Cleveleys Road Club for more than 50 years, a skilled clarinettist and saxophonist well known on the Fylde coast music scene and a former music and art teacher.

The 84-year-old was cycling in the countryside at Winmarleigh near Garstang on Monday, January 2, when his bike hit a pothole, he tumbled from the saddle and died later in hospital from his injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes poured into The Gazette Facebook site. Victoria Fisher said: “So very sorry to see this sad news. Harry taught me to play clarinet and then flute at Layton Primary School. He was brilliant, such a patient teacher and he always made me laugh. A truly lovely man. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace and may your music play on.”

Harry Colledge playing the clarinet.

Nick Dutton said: “So sad to read this, Harry was an exceptional teacher and always had time for his students. I have such fond memories of learning to play saxophone from him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melissa Maclean said: “So sad - he was my music teacher along with his wife at Hambleton Primary. Fond memories.”

Caroline Davis simply wrote: “A true gentleman. Such a sad sad loss.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Colledge was a member of Cleveleys Road Club for more than 50 years.

Harry was a former pupil of Arnold Grammar School, Blackpool, where his friends included Jimmy Armfield, the future Blackpool and England football legend

Advertisement Hide Ad

From there, Harry went on to train as an art teacher, attending Blackpool and Liverpool Schools of Art and he taught art and music at Baines Grammar School, Poulton and later became a peripatetic music teacher in Blackpool and the Fylde.

Harry was a mainly self-taught clarinettist and saxophonist, was the long-time principal clarinettist for the Blackpool Symphony orchestra as well as playing for many bands on summer shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over many years, he was a major stalwart of the Blackpool jazz scene and Big Band nights and in later years he formed his own wind ensemble, performed popular summer concerts at Great Eccleston WI hall in aid of cancer charities and was a member of the Garstang-based John Towers Big Band

Gil Davies, secretary of Cleveleys Road Club, said: “Harry started cycling at school, which he apparently took up to get out of playing rugby and one of his friends there was Jimmy Armfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He soon realised that cycling was quite enjoyable, and it became a lifelong passion with Cleveleys Road Club, touring, racing and time trialling and trips to the track at Fallowfield, Manchester. Together with the club’s other famous member, Randy Allsopp, he represented the club in the Tour of Ireland.

“After a brief time teaching in Manchester he resumed cycling with Cleveleys Road Club in the 1970s. He was a vital member of the club for more than 50 years, always involved in organising social events and racing and later becoming President of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His annual jazz nights at Scorton, attended mainly by the cycling community in the northwest, were frequently sold out.