Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder is coming to Lytham St Anne's as part of national tour

Indie icon Shaun Ryder is coming to Lytham St Anne’s next year as part of a national tour.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST
The front man of Happy Mondays and Black Grape, is hitting the road in 2024 for a new, spoken word tour.

Shaun, who was also runner-up on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, will be touring the country in support of his new book: Happy Mondays - and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays.

What is the tour about?

Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder is bringing a spoken word tour to Lytham St Annes. Credit: Getty and Paul HusbandHappy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder is bringing a spoken word tour to Lytham St Annes. Credit: Getty and Paul Husband
The show information reads: “Taking in the length and breadth of the UK, Shaun will reportedly talk candidly about his hedonistic life in the music industry, his successful TV career, and everything in between.

“The star of more-TV-shows-than-anyone-has-a-right-to-feature-on – including Celebrity Gogglebox, and I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, among many others – redefined the sex’n’drugs’n’rock’n’roll lifestyle during the halcyon age of Madchester.

“Fans can look forward to a carnival of excess, wild tales, and improbable truths, as they enjoy the talents of a unique rock'n'roll star dubbed Britpop's answer to WB Yeats.”

Shaun will share his stories during a series of intimate evenings, starting in Autumn 2024.

What does Shaun say about the show?

Shaun said: “I have certainly had a bit of a mad life and I can’t wait to share all my stories from Happy Mondays, Black Grape and beyond.

“This is me at my most honest; nothing is off the table – expect the unexpected and prepare for me to twist your melons, man.”

When is Shaun coming to Lytham?

He will be coming to the Lowther Pavilion Theatre in Lytham St Annes on Thursday, September 12 2024.

The show is rated 15+ and is expected to last 1 hour 50 minutes.

How to get tickets?

Tickets went on sale at 10am on Friday, September 29 2023, and are available on the Lowther Pavillion website.

Standard tickets cost £30 and a limited number of VIP tickets (with better seats and a goody bag) are available for £50.

You can also purchase Meet & Greet tickets for £80. You get to meet Shaun before the show, get the best seats and a goody bag. Arrive at 17.45pm with Meet & Greet taking place between 18:00pm and 19:00pm.

