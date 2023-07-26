The Blackpool comedian has announced that he will not be performing this season – but says he’ll be back on stage soon.

60-year-old Joey – who has performed in Blackpool for almost three decades – said it was a ‘reluctant’ decision, adding that he doesn’t want to let anyone down.

‘I am struggling everyday’

Joey Blower has postponed comedy shows this summer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joey’s son died unexpectedly in June and he said he’s ‘never felt grief like it’.

In a statement on social media, the entertainer wrote: “I am struggling everyday at some point and just breakdown and it’s not in me to start a show and have to quit early or not turn up at all, but the way I and my family are right now there is no way I could guarantee to do you justice by being on stage.

Viva fully support and understand my decisions I hope you guys will too."

Comedian will return to Viva

Joey was due to start his afternoon comedy show season next month, but has assured his fans that it’s not the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"it’s just a blip and I will be back later on in the year or next year for my 30th Blackpool season and I would love it if you’d join me then to celebrate everything we have been through together in all this time and at Rhyl before this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any tickets purchased will be honoured for next season or any show you’d like to join me at Viva this year.”

‘toughest gig of his life’

Earlier this month, Joey fought back the tears as he presented an ‘honest eulogy’ for his son, James Michael Simmons.

He had the support of friends, family and acquaintances, who cheered him on through the emotional service, which he called the ‘toughest gig of his life’.

Time to grieve

Advertisement Hide Ad

The season, at Viva Blackpool, runs until 11 November – meaning there’s a chance for Joey to return to the stage.