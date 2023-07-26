News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Grieving Blackpool entertainer Joey Blower postpones summer comedy shows after son's death

Resort entertainer, Joey Blower, has postponed his summer shows at Viva Blackpool, as he grieves the death of his 38-year-old son.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:31 BST- 2 min read

The Blackpool comedian has announced that he will not be performing this season – but says he’ll be back on stage soon.

60-year-old Joey – who has performed in Blackpool for almost three decades – said it was a ‘reluctant’ decision, adding that he doesn’t want to let anyone down.

‘I am struggling everyday’

Joey Blower has postponed comedy shows this summerJoey Blower has postponed comedy shows this summer
Joey Blower has postponed comedy shows this summer
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joey’s son died unexpectedly in June and he said he’s ‘never felt grief like it’.

In a statement on social media, the entertainer wrote: “I am struggling everyday at some point and just breakdown and it’s not in me to start a show and have to quit early or not turn up at all, but the way I and my family are right now there is no way I could guarantee to do you justice by being on stage.

Viva fully support and understand my decisions I hope you guys will too."

Read More
Joey Blower gets emotional as he hosts memorial service for his son James Michae...

Comedian will return to Viva

Joey was due to start his afternoon comedy show season next month, but has assured his fans that it’s not the end.

Hide Ad

"it’s just a blip and I will be back later on in the year or next year for my 30th Blackpool season and I would love it if you’d join me then to celebrate everything we have been through together in all this time and at Rhyl before this.

Hide Ad

Any tickets purchased will be honoured for next season or any show you’d like to join me at Viva this year.”

‘toughest gig of his life’

Earlier this month, Joey fought back the tears as he presented an ‘honest eulogy’ for his son, James Michael Simmons.

He had the support of friends, family and acquaintances, who cheered him on through the emotional service, which he called the ‘toughest gig of his life’.

Time to grieve

Hide Ad

The season, at Viva Blackpool, runs until 11 November – meaning there’s a chance for Joey to return to the stage.

“I promise I will be back but we haven’t grieved properly yet and I just don’t want to let you down or break down.”

Related topics:Joey BlowerBlackpool