Greek proposal led to dream day at Beeston Manor for Shaun O'Connor and Paige Huartson

The stunning setting of Beeston Manor followed the wedding of Fleetwood couple Shaun O’Connor and Paige Huartson.

They tied the knot on November 24 surrounded by their family and friends.

The couple met in 2012 when Paige was working as a travel agent and Shaun, a precision engineer, went into the store.

He proposed in Corfu in 2016 and they began planning their wedding which was originally pencilled in for July 2018.

However, Paige, who now works as a supply point administrator, fell pregnant with their baby boy James and so they resheduled everything for 2019.

James is now 18 months old and Paige said she was so glad he was there to celebrate their special day.

On their day, which was also filmed to be featured on Say Yes to the Dress Lancashire, their friends helped them throughout the day.

The best men were Scott Williamson and John Anderton with chief bridesmaid Aimee Thornton and bridesmaids Mia Dollin, Bridie Mather and Becca Hind.

Paige, 27, said: “The day was absolutely fabulous from start to finish, I loved every minute of it.

And Shaun, 32, added: “It was such a good day, everyone who came enjoyed themselves and Paige looked gorgeous.”

They are planning a honeymoon to Orlando later this year. Photos: RS Studio, Fleetwood

